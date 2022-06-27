Minor League Affiliate Recap 6/26-6/27: Slade Cecconi and Amarillo Shutdown Corpus Christi On Saturday

Diamondbacks affiliates won four out of eight games played over the weekend.

Saturday June 25th, 2022

AAA Reno Aces 5 Salt Lakes Bees 6

Jake McCarthy 2-5 with a double

Seth Beer 1-3 with a double, two HBP

Dominic Fletcher 2-5 with a double, homerun

Tyler Gilbert went 6.0 innings and allowed three runs on six hits and walk, with five strikeouts. Though Gilbert allowed three runs, Reno’s offense did provide some run support, scoring a run in the first, two runs in the top of the sixth, and another two runs in the top of the seventh, giving GIlbert a 5-3 lead before he was relieved by Dan Straily. Straily pitched a scoreless seventh inning, but allowed three runs in the eighth, earning a loss and a blown save. Seth Beer scored the first run of the game by reaching on a fielder’s error, then scored on a pair of groundouts. Dominic Fletcher hit a one out solo homer in the top of the sixth to put the score at 3-2. The next batter, Seth Beer was hit by a pitch, and later advanced to third on a Cooper Hummel single that was deflected off the first baseman, and a throwing error by the second baseman on the same play. In a deja-vu-esque sequence of events, WIlmer Difo would hit another single that was deflected off the first baseman once again, scoring Beer, and tying the game up at 3-3. The Aces scored two more runs in the seventh off former Dback Cesar Valdez, thanks to a one out single by Yonny Hernandez, then back-to-back doubles by Jake McCarthy and Dominic Fletcher, would score Hernandez and McCarthy. After a pitching change, the Aces came close to scoring more runs, with Seth Beer taking his second HBP of the game, a wild pitch advancing McCarthy and Beer to second and third, and then loaded the bases after Wilmer Difo took a two out walk to load the bases, but both Cooper Hummel and Cole Tucker struck out for the second and third outs of the inning. Jake McCarthy did single to lead off the top of the ninth, but Dominic Fletcher flew out to left, and Seth Beer hit into a double play to end the game.

Interestingly enough, Jake McCarthy played first base in this game. Dominic Canzone is on the 7 day IL, and is rehabbing in the Arizona Complex League.

AA Amarillo Sod Poodles 3 Corpus Christi Hooks 0

Eduardo Diaz 1-4 with a two run HR

Slade Cecconi had an excellent start, posting six innings of shutout baseball. Cecconi allowed just three hits, no walks, and struck out four. Josh Green followed with two perfect innings. Jeff Bain pitched the ninth, allowing a one out walk, and a two out single. A throwing error would put runners on the corner, and bring the tying run to the plate, but thankfully for Amarillo, Bain struck out his second batter of the inning to end the game.

Amarillo scored two runs in the top of the third, thanks to a lead off single by Nick Dalesandro, then a two out homerun by Eduardo Diaz. Amarillo scoring a much needed insurance run in the top of the ninth. Amarillo had gotten two on and one out, but Tim Tawa hit into a force out, putting runners on the corner. but Roby Enriquez came through with an RBI single scoring

A+ Hillsboro Hops 4 Vancouver Canadians 8

Luke Albright 4.0 4R 3ER 7 H 1 BB 6 SO

Luke Albright went 4.0 innings and allowed four runs (three earned) off of seven hits and a walk, with six strikeouts. It’s worth noting that Albright was hit hard, with five out of seven hits going for extra bases, though he didn’t allow any homeruns. Luis Frias followed with two scoreless innings, with three strikeouts and just a hit, a walk, and a wild pitch allowed. Shane Backhus was hit just as hard as Albright in his two innings of work. Backhus allowed four runs on four hits and three walks, with three out of those four hits going for extra bases. Bobby Ay pitched a scoreless inning in top of the ninth, though he did put a couple runners on thanks to a walk and a HBP.

Down 2-0 going into the bottom of the second inning, Neyfy Castillo hit a two-run homerun to tie the game back up at 2-2. Now down 4-2 in the bottom of the fifth, the Hops scored on a run after a lead of single by Channy Ortiz, and the Fox Semiones double that followed., make the score 4-3. With the score now 6-3 going into the bottom of the seventh, Channy Ortiz would hit a solo homer to make the score 6-4, but that was it as far as the offense goes.

A Visalia Rawhide 10, Inland Empire 66ers 1

Jordan Lawler 3-5 with a double, sac fly, caught stealing

Wilderd Patino 3-5 with a double, HR (7), stolen base (36)

Deyvison De Los Santos 3-3 with two walks

Alvin Guzman 3-5 with a double, caught stealing.

Oscar Santos 1-5 with a HR

Jordan Lawler led off the game with a single, then scored on Wilderd Patino’s HR (7), giving Visalia a 2-0 lead. Yaifer Perdomo had an excellent start, tossing five shutout innings with just a hit, a wild pitch, and two walks, with nine strikeouts. Perdomo had lot of run support, with the Rawhide making it 3-0 after Oscar Santos his a solo HR (3). The Rawhide would tack on three more runs in the top of fifth, giving Perdomo a 6-0 lead before he left the game. Miguel Gil relieved Perdomo in the sixth, and although he did allow a run to score in the sixth, he settled down and pitched 3.2 innings, with just the run allowed on two hits and three walks, with five strikeouts. It probably helped that the Rawhide padded the score by four runs in the seventh, giving Gil a nine run lead.

David Sanchez relieved GIl with two on and two outs in the bottom of the 9th. Sanchez walked the first batter he faced to load the bases, but got a pop-out to end the game.

Sunday June 26th, 2022

AAA Reno Aces 11, Salt Lake Bees 12

Cooper Hummel 3-5 with two doubles

Jake McCarthy 0-2 with two walks, hit by pitch, caught stealing

Stone Garret 1-5, outfield assist (runner at home)

Seth Beer 4-4 with a HR, HBP

Corbin Martin couldn't get out of the first inning, getting only two outs and allowing five runs on five hits and walk. Tyler Holton relieved Martin with two on two outs, and uncorked a wild pitch, allowing one of the inherited runs to score. Holton went pitched a scoreless second inning, Edwin Uceta followed with two perfect innings with a pair of strikeouts. Down 5-0, Camden Duzenack led off the fifth inning with a solo homer to make the score 5-1. Taylor Widener pitched the bottom of the fifth, and allowed that run right back with run being scored by stealing home in a double steal. The Aces offense scratched another run across the board in the of the 6th inning, to make it 6-2.

Paul Fry would relieve Widener, and allow another two runs to score in the bottom of the inning to make the score 8-2, before getting the final out of the inning. Blake Workman Pitched the seventh and allowed yet another run to score making the score 9-2. The Aces then scored seven runs in the top of the eighth tying the game, only for the Salt Lake Bees to score three runs in the bottom of the inning off Caleb Barager thanks to a single and the back to back solo homers in the bottom of inning to make the score 9-11. The Aces scored two more runs in the top of the ninth, but ultimately came up a run short of tying the game.

AA Amarillo Sod Poodles 0 Corpus Christi Hooks 7

1B Leandro Cedeno 2-4

Amarillo was limited to just four hits, a hit by pitch, and a walk, though they did steal a pair of bases. Eduardo Diaz, Leandro Cedeno, and Nick Dalesandro were the only Sod Poodles with hits, with Drew Stankiewicz drawing the only walk, and Roby Enriquez getting hit by a pitch. Leandro Cedeno reached twice, going 2-4. Dalesandro and Stankiewicz stole a base each, with Dalesandro’s his 21st of the year.

Kenny Hernandez couldn’t get the final out of the second inning, giving up four runs on two hits and three walks. Kyle Mora came on with the bases loaded and two outs, and allowed two runs to score before getting the final out of the inning. Mora would go on to pitch two more scoreless innings, allowing two hits and two walks while striking out three. Ty Tice allowed three runs in his inning of work, thanks to three hits, the last being a three run homerun. Cam Booser, Mack Lemiux, and Blake Rogers followed with a scoreless inning each.

A+ Hillsboro Hops 8, Vancouver Canadians 3

Brent Teller 5 IP 2 ER 3 H 1 BB 4 SO 1 HBP

SS Ryan Bliss 2-3 with double, walk, HBP

C Adrian Del Castillo 2-5 with a double

RF Tristin English 2-4 with a double, walk

Brent Teller got the start and was quite solid, striking out four batters in five innings and allowing a pair of runs on three hits, a hit batter, and a walk. DIllon Larsen allowed just a walk in a scoreless sixth inning. Jose Alcantara pitched a scoreless seventh, but allowed a run in the eighth thanks to a solo homerun. Christian Montes de Oca allowed a hit in a scoreless ninth.

Ryan Bliss lead off with a double in the bottom of the first inning, advanced to third on a flyout, then scored on a soft ground out by Neyfy Castillo. Vancouver would answer back in the top of the second with a two-run triple to make the score 2-1, but Cam Coursey would lead off the bottom of the second inning with a solo homer to right. In the bottom of the fifth, Ryan Bliss would lead off with a walk, advanced to third on an Adrian Del Castillo double, and both would score on a Tristin English double, making the sore 4-1. Cam Coursey would follow with a walk, and a wild pitch would advance English and Coursey to second and third, but the Hops would be unable to capitalize on either baserunner thanks to a grounder to third by Shane Muntz and a pop up by Lyle Lin. In the bottom of the seventh inning Tristin English would reach on a fielding error to lead of the inning and Cam Coursey walked to put runners on first and second. Muntz and Lin again came up short, but Channy Ortiz would single, scoring English and advancing Coursey to third. Ortiz would advance to second thanks to a throwing error by the right fielder. Fox Semiones followed up with another single, scoring Coursey and Ortiz to make the score 7-2 Ryan Bliss had another single, advancing Semiones to third. A wild pitch advanced Bliss to second but Semiones was unable to score from third, and Adrian Del Castillo went down on strikes to end the inning. A solo homer in the top of the eight would make the score 7-3, but the Hops answered back with another run after Neyfy Castillo, Tristin English, and Cam Coursey led off the bottom inning with Back-Back-Back singles. The Hops once again failed to capitalize on the any further runs thanks to outs by Muntz and Lin, and even loaded the bases, but Fox Semiones would go down on strikes to end the inning.

A Visalia Rawhide 8 Inland Empire 66ers 3

Jordan Lawler 2-5 with a double

Wilderd Patino 1-4 with SB (37)

Danyer Sanabria 2-4 with a double and an Inside-the-park HR

Deyvison De Los Santos 3-5 with a HR

Liam Norris went four innings and allowed three runs on two wild pitches, four hits, and four walks, with five strikeouts. Norris actually went out to pitch the fifth inning, but was unable to secure any outs, putting two on and nobody out for Carlos Meza. Meza allowed both inherited runners score, thanks to allowing a hit, but would record a scoreless inning and strikeout one. Jhosmer Alvarez pitched two scoreless innings with a hit, two walks, and a wild pitch allowed, while striking out one. Eric Mendez followed with two more scoreless inning with just a walk allowed, with three strikeouts.

The Rawhide scored first in the top of the third. Jean Walters led off with a single. Jordan Lawler flew out to right for the first out of the inning, but Wilderd Patino would be hit by a pitch, advancing Walters to second. Junior Franco grounded into a force out with Patino out at second and Walters advancing to third. Deyvison De Los Santos then singled up the middle, scoring Walters. Danyer Sanabria led off the fourth with a double, then advanced to third on a flyout, and scored on a groundout to put Visalia up 2-0. The 66ers would answer back with a run of their own in the bottom of the inning to make the score 2-1, but the Rawhide responded with a four run inning in the top of the fifth. Jordan Lawer doubled to lead off the inning, then scored on the Wilderd Patino single that followed. Patino then advanced to second on his 37th stolen base of the year. Junior Franco would fly out to center for the first out of the inning, with Patino unable to advance to third, though he would on the Deyvison De Los Santos fly out that followed. Alvin Guzman singled next, scoring Patino. Danyer Sanabria then capped the scoring off with an inside-the-park homerun, scoring two runs and putting the score at 6-1. Inland Empire scored two runs in the bottom of the inning to make it 6-3. Deyvison De Los Santos hit a solo homer in the top of the 7th inning to make it 7-3. Visalia added an insurance run in the top of the ninth after Junior Franco led off with a single, advanced to third on the Deyvison De Los Santos single that followed, and scored on an Alvin Guzman sacrifice fly.