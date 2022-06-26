Snake Bytes: 6/26

Team News



D-backs drop 5th straight with loss to Tigers: ‘These are grinding times’

Diamondbacks blow lead, drop 5th straight in loss to Tigers

“We’ve got to find a way to execute at a high level,” Lovullo said. “We’ve got to find a way to expect to make plays and make pitches and have quality at-bats at the most critical time of the game. Those are things I expect us to do. “Being youthful is not an excuse for that. We have good players here. Good players here that need to go out and perform and expect good things to happen.”

D-backs striving for more consistency at the plate, better results with RISP

Diamondbacks To Select Dallas Keuchel

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo informed reporters, including Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic, that lefty Dallas Keuchel will start Sunday’s game for the club. Keuchel isn’t currently on Arizona’s 40-man roster, meaning a corresponding move of some kind will be required.

Dallas Keuchel will start for the Diamondbacks on Sunday, manager Torey Lovullo said. — Nick Piecoro (@nickpiecoro) June 26, 2022

Bleacher Report’s Rymer details potential trades for D-backs’ Bumgarner

Other baseball



ASU alum Spencer Torkelson experiencing growing pains as a Detroit Tigers rookie

“He kind of sheepishly asked if he can stay in his own bed in his own house (rather than at the team hotel), which is always nice,” Hinch said. “Obviously good for him to be home. We joked with him, that he’s playing for free with all the tickets he’s had to buy.”

Bobby Witt Jr play

No-hitter! Cristian Javier, two Astros relievers combine to hold New York Yankees hitless

Houston Astros starter Cristian Javier and two relievers combined on a no-hitter against the New York Yankees on Saturday, befuddling the powerful lineup en route to a 3-0 victory at Yankee Stadium. Javier was dominant, throwing 115 pitches, 71 for strikes in seven innings and struck out 13 batters, while only walking one.

This is the second time in the past 20 years that the Astros have thrown a combined no-hitter in the Bronx. On June 11, 2003, six Houston pitchers – Roy Oswalt, Pete Munro, Kirk Sarloos, Brad Lidge, Octavio Dotel and Billy Wagner – held New York hitless at the old Yankee Stadium.

Javier (13 K’s) leads Houston’s ‘shocking’ combined no-hitter vs. Yanks

Nine years later, No. 1 overall pick Appel reaches Majors

Our pick in that draft, 1-15, was Braden Shipley. Cubs took Kris Bryant with the second pick.

Bryce fractures thumb on HBP: ‘A gut punch’

The recovery time for some fractured thumbs seems to be four to six weeks.

Farm Implements



AAA Reno lost 6-5 to Salt Lake, 3 of Sl’s runs came in the bottom of the 8th off Straily, Tyler Gilbert had a quality start.

AA The Poodles beat the Amarillo Hooks 1-0.

A Vancouver beat Hilsboro 8-4.

A Visalia beat Inalnd Empire, 10-1. Lawlar had 3 hits and 2 RBI.



Anything Goes

This day in history:

The Berlin Airlift began in 1948, lasting until the following September (1949). Josef Stalin’s government attempted to consolidate control of the city by cutting off all land and sea routes to West Berlin in order to pressure the Allies to evacuate. As a result, beginning on June 24 the western section of Berlin and its 2 million people were deprived of food, heating fuel and other crucial supplies.

The Allies carried about 2.3 million tons of cargo in all over the course of the airlift.

The UN charter was signed in 1945, gay marriage was made legal in 2015, the battle of Mechanicsville happened in 1862.



This was actually yesterday, but in 1999, the Cardinals’ Jose Jimenez no hit the Dbacks. RJ51 opposed him, giving up 5 hits and striking out 14 in a 1-0 final. It was mentioned in the GDT last night, and MrRbi17 was in attendance.

If anyone is interested, the NHL draft is 10 days before the MLB draft. (July 7-8) I thought about writing something up, but I don’t think an article on that would be well received. The Coyotes finished with the second worse record, but due to the lottery, will be picking 3rd overall. The Coyotes also have another pick in the late first round from Carolina. The consensus 1-1 is Shane Wright, so Montreal’s selection is a no brainer. The Coyotes, just looking at the prospects, I like Jonathan Lekkerimäki, a goal scoring winger from Sweden. The Coyotes do need center depth, though.



This will be the third time the Coyotes have had the #3 selection. They have never picked #1 or #2. They took Kyle Turris, who didn’t want to be here and was traded after parts of 3 seasons, in 2007. Then in 2015, they took Dylan Strome, who also got dealt and has had a mediocre career. Let’s hope this selection pans out better.



That was way longer than I intended it to be lol. Maybe I could have knocked out an article (I won’t).

