Snake Bytes: 6/25 - Tigers Work Magic on Snakes

Detroit 5, Arizona 1

Javier Báez ambushed a Merrill Kelly curveball that was left up around the knees in the heart of the zone, crushing a no-doubter of a home run in the third inning. The bases were loaded at the time, so it put Detroit in the driver’s seat. Kelly settled back down and completed six innings, but the Diamondbacks’ offense only managed three hits in the game, so it didn’t particularly matter.

Merrill Kelly Made One Mistake

The pitch was supposed to be buried. Looking to strike out Javier Báez and continue his abuse of the Detroit Tigers, Merrill Kelly flipped a curveball to Carson Kelly behind the dish. The pitch looped its way over the plate and then just hung there on a tee. Javier Báez knew exactly what to do with that mistake. The middle-middle pitch was launched deep into the night, clearing the bases and putting the Tigers in the lead. Kelly responded with three more innings of shutout ball, but the Arizona offense was unable to get him off the hook.

Arizona Offense Continues to Fail

The story of the night will be that Javier Báez hit a third inning grand slam off of Merrill Kelly to put the Tigers ahead. The real story of the game though was that Arizona managed only three hits on the night, Arizona has now scored only eight runs total in the last four games combines. Without run support, it won’t matter if Kelly gives up a pair of runs on a seeing-eye hit or gets bombed. The team needs to score to win.

Alek Thomas Making Case for RoY

It’s about time someone outside the Pit started banging this drum.

Other Baseball News

Daniel Hudson’s Season Over

The former Snake Pit favourite is believed to have torn his ACL. Though further testing will be done to confirm, the Dodgers’ Dave Roberts has already commented that he feels Hudson’s season is over as a result of the injury.

Phillies Select Mark Appel

At age 30, the former 1:1 pick is set to finally make his long-awaited MLB debut, pitching as a reliever for the Phillies.

Verlander, Astros Halt Yankees’ Home Win Streak at 15

After a dramatic four-run ninth to secure a win the night before and after having negotiated a settlement with star slugger Aaron Judge, the Yankees went into Friday night’s game feeling pretty good. Justin Verlander took the mound for Houston, facing the largest underdog betting line of his career. Seven innings, 102 pitches, and only a solo home run by Giancarlo Stanton later, Verlander retired to the dugout en route to a 3-1 Houston victory. No trash cans were necessary.