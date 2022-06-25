Diamondbacks Minor League Recap 6/24/2022

The Diamondbacks Minor League affiliates combined for a 1-3 record

Top Prospect Performances

Amarillo RF Corbin Carroll: 0-3, BB

Amarillo LHP Blake Walston: 6 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 BB, 9 K, 88 pitches (60 strikes)

Reno RHP Drey Jameson: 6 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 3 BB, 8 K, 91 pitches (58 pitches)

Statcast

A strong start by Drey Jameson propelled Reno (38-32) to their third straight win against Salt Lake. Jameson allowed just a solo home run in 6 innings, punching out 8 hitters and picking up the win. Jameson’s fastball sat in the upper 90s and he used his various off-speed deliveries to keep Bees hitters off-balance. Reno took the lead from the first batter of the game, as Cooper Hummel blasted out a leadoff home run. A 2-out rally in the 4th resulted in the Aces plating a valuable insurance run, as a pair of hit batters preceded a Cole Tucker single to give Reno a 2-0 lead. The bullpen delivered 3 scoreless innings, with Ryan Weiss, Justin Lewis, and Keynan Middleton each contributing a scoreless inning each.

Blake Walston turned in his best start of the year, striking out 9 in 6 strong innings. Walston allowed 2 runs on 4 hits, 1 walk, and 9 strikeouts, but left the game on the hook for the loss due to a lack of run support. Amarillo (31-36) scored their first run in the 8th inning, when Andy Yerzy blasted out his 6th home run of the year to cut the deficit in half. Trailing 3-1 in the 9th, Roby Enriquez tied the game with a 2-run single after Ti’Quan Forbes walked and Tim Tawa singled. In a tie game Amarillo turned to Ty Tice to send the game into extra innings, but he fell one out short of the goal as he surrendered a walk-off homer to former Arizona Wildcat catcher Cesar Salazar.

Gerald Ogando’s meltdown in the 7th inning would come back to bite Hillsboro (29-36), as his outing would turn a 2-1 lead into a 4-2 deficit. It also spoiled a solid start by Scott Randall, who allowed 1 run in 5 2⁄ 3 innings with no walks and 7 strikeouts. Hillsboro took the lead in the 4th, when Tristin English doubled home Adrian Del Castillo. After Vancouver scored in the top of the 5th, the Hops answered with another run in the 5th when Channy Ortiz drove in Shane Muntz with an RBI single. Hugh Fisher came in the 6th to record the final out and after walking the first hitter managed to get a groundout to end the inning with no further damage. Jose Santamaria coughed up a critical insurance run when Garrett Spain hit his second homer against Hillsboro in the 8th. The Hops scratched a run in the 9th on a Caleb Roberts sacrifice fly, but did not get much closer despite the tying runs being on base.