Diamondbacks Reacts Survey: Towards the trade deadline

I guess it’s my fault. On the morning of May 25th, with the D-backs just 11⁄ 2 games out of a wild-card spot, I wrote an article, Do the Diamondbacks have a shot at the playoffs? Even though I worded it as a question, the baseball gods clearly took poorly to such optimism. Arizona lost 14-1 to Los Angeles the next day, on their way to a four-game losing sweep at Chase Field. Since my piece, the Diamondbacks are 9-17, the second-worst record in the National League, and are now 71⁄ 2 back in the wild-card race. It seems increasingly likely the team will be selling at the trade deadline. To borrow the tagline from Texas Chainsaw Massacre, “Who will survive and what will be left of them?”

Per @Gambo987, expect OF David Peralta, and RHP’s Ian Kennedy and Zach Davies to be dealt prior to the August 2nd trade deadline. — Arizona Diamondbacks - Stats & Info (@DbacksStatsInfo) June 21, 2022

Peralta is not a particular surprise. His contract is up at the end of this season, the team is already over-stocked with left-handed outfielders, and his stats so far have likely been decent enough (OPS+ 107) to generate some interest. Kennedy would also make sense, for similar reasons: free-agent at the end of the year, we have other bullpen arms, and not bad numbers (ERA+ 118, though his FIP is a run and a quarter above his ERA, which feels like a red flag). Davies is a bit more of a surprise, as there is a mutual option for 2023. But, again, there’s a case to be made that if you’re not likely to be part of the next “good” D-backs team, then you should have a “For Sale” on your jersey.

So, the question is, which of those three do you think WON’T be traded, and so will still be on the Diamondbacks after the August 2nd deadline? There’s a survey below, but you can explain your reasoning in the comments section, as well as discuss other potential trade candidates on the current roster.

