Diamondbacks Minor League Recap 6/23/2022: Jordan Lawlar returns, Pfaadt flirts with perfection

The Diamondbacks Minor League affiliates combined for a 2-3 record. Last night also saw the return of Jordan Lawlar to the Visalia lineup, missing 3 weeks after experiencing back issues caused by extra bone growth in his ribcage.

Top Prospect Performances

Amarillo DH Corbin Carroll: 1-4, 3B, R

Visalia SS Jordan Lawlar: 2-3, 2B, 3B, BB, SB (19) RBI, 3 R

Amarillo RHP Brandon Pfaadt: 7 2⁄ 3 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 1 BB, 12 K, 100 pitches (66 strikes)

A second inning offensive explosion and a quality start from Tommy Henry allowed Reno (37-32) to control the flow of the game from start to end. Every batter in Reno’s starting lineup recorded at least one hit, with the team combining for 12 hits and 8 walks. Henry went 6 strong innings, allowing 2 runs on 8 hits, 1 walk, and 2 strikeouts. Henry’s fastball sat low 90s, but was used effectively as he was able to use it to get called strikes or whiffs when he needed to.

Reno would score 5 runs in the second inning, with Yonny Hernandez’s bases-clearing triple being the big hit. Stone Garrett led off the inning with a double that hit high off the CF wall, missing a home run by a few feet, then scored on Seth Beer’s single to center. A walk and an error would load the bases for Hernandez, whose ground ball down the RF line resulted in a 3-run triple. Cooper Hummel would drive home Hernandez to give Reno a 5-1 lead they would not relinquish. Dominic Miroglio crushed a 2-run homer in the 3rd inning, pushing this game into blowout territory. Miroglio’s blast left the bat at 104.2 MPH and traveled 388 feet.

After Henry was done silencing the Salt Lake bats, Reno gave the ball to Mitchell Stumpo in the 7th inning. Stumpo walked a batter but also struck out a batter in a scoreless frame. Luis Frias pitched the final two innings, allowing a run in the 8th after a small bout of wildness.

The game started off as a stalemate, as both starting pitchers were in a groove to open things out. Jose Bravo and Brandon Pfaadt each did not allow a hit in their first 5 innings on the mound, the latter taking a perfect game bid into the 7th inning before seeing his efforts ruined by the bullpen. Pfaadt went 7 2⁄ 3 innings, allowing 3 runs on 3 hits, 1 walk, and 12 strikeouts. He actually left the game in a 1-1 tie, but with runners left on base that scored when Mack Lemieux surrendered a 3-run home run to the first batter he faced.

Amarillo (31-35) was able to jump on Cody Deason, scoring all four of their runs off the former Arizona Wildcat. Elvis Peralta singled home Roby Enriquez in the 8th, which tied the game at 1-1 after Pfaadt surrendered a solo homer in the 7th. The Soddies also responded in the 9th inning, scoring three runs to push the game into extra innings. Corbin Carroll opened up the inning followed up by a Jorge Barrosa signle and Eduardo Diaz 2-run homer that tied the game at 4-4. Hillsboro closer Blake Rogers pitched a scoreless 9th inning to send the game into Manfred Rules Baseball.

In the top of the 10th, Amarillo was unable to advance their Manfred Man beyond where he started. The bottom of the 10th would be a different story. Rogers, in his second inning on the mound, allowed a single to get Corpus Christi’s Manfred Man to 3rd with no outs. The next batter hit a fly ball to center deep enough to score the runner from 3rd and walk off Amarillo.

A 7-run 2nd inning put Hillsboro (29-35) in a massive hole in this game, as Vancouver chased Hops starter Jamison Hill with 2 outs in the inning. For the first eight innings, the Hops were only able to manage a single run on A.J. Vukovich’s RBI single. Despite getting crushed in the first 8 innings of the game, Hillsboro was able to fight their way back in the game with a 6-run 9th that certainly shouldn’t go unnoticed.

Trailing 10-1 in the bottom of the 9th, Hillsboro managed to make things a little interesting. The first three hitters all walked, which set up Danny Oriente’s sacrifice fly. Singles by Lyle Lin and Channy Ortiz would cut the deficit to 10-4. Caleb Roberts doubled home 2, then advanced to 3rd on a wild pitch. Vukovich recorded his 2nd RBI of the game with a groundout to 3B and emptied the bases with 2 outs in a 10-7 game. Adrian Del Castillo was hit by a pitch and Tristin English drew his second walk of the inning to get the potential tying run up to the plate. Ryan Bliss struck out to end the game, ending a furious rally that turned a blowout into one swing of the bat away from a tie game.

Continuing where they left off from yesterday, neither team was able to put together any offense for 9 innings. Josh Swales allowed 3 singles and struck out 3 in 4 scoreless innings. Carlos Meza allowed just 1 hit in 3 scoreless with 4 punchouts and Luis Tejeda threw two scoreless innings in regulation to send this stalemate into Manfred Rules Baseball.

With the Manfred Man on 2nd, Jean Walters singled on a bunt ground ball to 3B. Danyer Sanabria doubled home Sheng-Ping Chen to break through the stalemate and give Visalia (20-45) a 1-0 lead. Sacrifice flies by Alvin Guzman and Juan Corniel padded the lead to 3 runs and they would need every run to stave off Inland Empire’s 10th inning rally. Tejeda, now being asked to finish off his win, would allow the Manfred Man to score after the first batter singled. A productive out and another single put the potential tying run on base. That potential tying run never made it past 1st, as a forceout at 2nd and a flyout closed out the game.

Visalia (20-46) saw their offense rejuvenated when shortstop prospect Jordan Lawlar made his return to the lineup after missing 3 weeks. The Rawhide scored 6 runs in the first two innings to take a commanding 6-0 lead, but at this level no lead should be considered safe. Peniel Otano ran into some turbulence in the bottom of the 3rd inning, surrendering 5 runs (3 earned) in the inning thanks to some untimely errors and his catcher forgetting how to catch or throw a baseball. Despite the scare, Visalia rebuilt their lead to 9-5 in the top of the 4th inning. The bullpen had other ideas, Rael Santos allowed 2 runs while just getting 1 out in the 5th and Listher Sosa put the finishing touches on blowing the lead then coughing up the game himself with 3 runs in 2 2⁄ 3 innings.

Lawlar and Deyvison De Los Santos both had big games, both recording at least two hits, a triple, at least one RBI, and 2 runs scored.