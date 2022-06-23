Diamondbacks Minor League Recap 6/22/2022

The Diamondbacks Minor League affiliates combined for a 1-2 record

Top Prospect Performances

Amarillo CF Corbin Carroll: 0-3, BB

Reno RHP Ryne Nelson: 5 1⁄ 3 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 8 K, 96 pitches (65 strikes)

Reno (36-32) got a quality start from Ryne Nelson, who allowed 1 run on 5 hits, 2 walks, and 8 strikeouts over 5 1⁄ 3 innings. Nelson’s fastball velocity averaged just under 94 MPH (93.9) in this start, which puts him in line with the 3 start run where he posted similar numbers. Velocity and spin rates will be something to monitor for the rest of the season.

On offense, the Aces never trailed from the moment that Grayson Greiner blasted a 2nd inning home run. Even though Salt Lake tied the game in the 4th off Nelson, Reno was able to answer in the next half inning when Dominic Fletcher singled home Yonny Hernandez. Stone Garrett walked to lead off the 6th, stole a base, then scored on a Wilmer Difo opposite field hit. Difo stole 2nd and scored on Dominic Canzone’s single to push the lead to 4-1. Reno scored their 5th and final run in the 7th after McCarthy singled and Stone Garrett blasted a ball into the left field corner for an RBI double.

The Reno bullpen delivered 2 2⁄ 3 scoreless innings to close out this game. Miguel Aguilar got 5 outs while facing only 4 hitters thanks to a double play in the 6th. Kevin Ginkel and Caleb Baragar would each allowed a scoreless inning in the 8th and 9th inning.

Amarillo (31-34) struggled to swing the bats in this game, getting only 2 hits and scoring 1 run. Those two hits came in the 5th inning, when Nick Dalesandro singled then scored on an Andy Yerzy double after an adventure on the bases. Deyni Olivero turned in a solid, but not spectacular start with 3 runs in 5 2⁄ 3 innings. Olivero allowed 3 hits, walked 3, and struck out 6.

Hillsboro (29-34) let a close game slip away when Vancouver scored the go-ahead run in the 9th off Christian Montes De Oca. The loss spoiled a quality start from John Carver, who went 6 innings and allowed 3 runs (2 earned) on 5 hits, 1 walk, and 9 strikeouts. Carver was able to shake off a couple of home runs to keep his team in the game.

The Hops would score all three of their runs in the 5th, thanks to a prolonged stretch of wildness from Vancouver pitchers Chad Dallas and Abdiel Mendoza. The first five batters would reach on 2 hits and 3 walks with the latter 2 walks pushing in runs. After a lineout to short and a strikeout, the 3rd run of the inning scored when Mendoza uncorked a wild pitch. Unfortunately the Hops couldn’t find other ways to push runners across the plate in this game.

After Carver exited the game, Hillsboro got scoreless innings from Dillon Larsen and Hugh Fisher to take a tied game into the 9th. Montes De Oca came in the 9th and immediately put the Hops in trouble with a triple and a walk to the first two hitters of the game. A pop out to short set up a potential inning double play situation, which wouldn’t come until three batters later following a walk and a bloop single to right. The blooper gave Vancouver a 4-3 lead, which stood after the Hops went down in order in the bottom of the 9th.

Low A: Visalia Rawhide vs. Inland Empire 66ers

The game is currently suspended in the top of the 5th inning due to weather. The current score is 0-0. This game will be finished later today and likely a 7-inning game coming up behind it.