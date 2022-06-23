Snake Bytes 6/23: Down in a Hole

Diamondback’s News:

D-backs 4, Padres 10

The Diamondbacks basically didn’t show up today. But there were highlights. Perdomo’s at bats still look great; he has a discerning eye for the strike zone like few others. Thomas’ home run was good to see. He’s making adjustments as needed, something we’ve seen Varsho do fairly well and watched Beer fail miserably at the last two years. And Bumgarner struck out the 2000th batter of his career. That’s all I’ve got for good news. The rest was all bad. Rojas lost all my faith in his ability to play third in a single game. Every time San Diego hit it in the general direction of third base, I cringed, assuming a hit or error or bewildered look on his end.

MadBum reaches MLB milestone with 2000th strikeout

Career Strikeout No. 2,000 for MadBum pic.twitter.com/wnLIbaqEzO — Bally Sports Arizona (@BALLYSPORTSAZ) June 22, 2022

D-backs considering 4 man rotation, other options for 5th spot

Weaver remains an option despite the difficult outing. The 28-year-old started 13 games in 2021 before starting this season in the bullpen. He threw the ball well in relief on June 12 after lefty Kyle Nelson opened the game.

The D-backs also had “a lot of eyes” on veteran southpaw Dallas Keuchel’s outing in the Arizona Complex League. Keuchel signed a minor league contract earlier this month and threw seven innings with two earned runs allowed on Monday in the ACL.

Lovullo said he wants to hear what his other coaches have to say before making a decision.

“We haven’t made up our minds yet,” Lovullo said.

Corbin Martin ties Tyler Skaggs’ single game Reno Aces strikeout record with 13 wiffs

The 6-foot-2, 225-pound right-hander struck out 13 batters in 5.2 innings, tying the Aces’ single-game strikeout mark set by Tyler Skaggs in June 2013. Martin (4-3) allowed two runs on five hits and a walk and was tagged with the loss in the 4-2 defeat. But he recorded strikeouts on 13 of the 17 outs he recorded against the Bees. The Aces’ staff struck out a season-high 16 batters.

Caesars Sportsbook with Guy Fieri’s Kitchen opens at Chase Field

“We are proud to partner with Caesars Entertainment and Guy Fieri, to bring a year-round first-class sportsbook, restaurant and event space to downtown Phoenix. Everything about this dynamic venue, from the food to the design to the service, has been meticulously planned for an unmatched guest experience.”

The sportsbook is now open open Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., on Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m., on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 a.m., and on Sunday from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Fieri’s restaurant is open Sunday-Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and on Friday and Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. for food service and until 1 a.m. both nights for beverage service.

Baseball News:

Aaron Judge would ‘disappear’ if he left Yankees for another team, MLB executive says

“If [Judge] signs with another team, it’d be like Alex Rodriguez going [from Seattle] to Texas. He’d disappear. No matter where it is, he wouldn’t have the same impact [on the baseball landscape] than he would if he just stayed with the Yankees. If he stays with the Yankees, he’ll be the next [Derek] Jeter — they’d probably make him captain, and he’ll make twice as much money in endorsements than anywhere else.”

Former MLB pitcher Kyle Farnsworth has transformed into a jacked bodybuilder

Thicc

Kyle Farnsworth in 1999 at the age of 22...@24_7Farnsworth in 2022 at the age of 46 pic.twitter.com/3tEOJJV5CH — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) June 22, 2022

MLB can now be sponsored by CBD companies, baseball league official says

MLB Chief Revenue Officer Noah Garden said that while certain cannabis brands have reached out about getting their CBD products certified, none have received that status yet, the sports news outlet reported.

“None of them are there yet, although around three to five [brands] are in process,” he was quoted as saying.

“We’ve been watching this category for a while and waiting for it to mature to the point where we can get comfortable with it,” the MLB official said. “Our fans are very much the kind of customers they are looking for, and we like being first. It’s a good opportunity for us and the clubs.”