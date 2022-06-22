Snake Bytes: 6/22 - No Support for Gallen

Diamondbacks News

Arizona 2, San Diego 3 (11)

Zac Gallen emptied the tank to give Arizona six innings of two-run baseball, but Arizona’s offense was unable to overcome that modest total, eventually falling victim to the obscenity that is the Manfred Man in the 11th inning.

Jordan Luplow’s Wild Night

Jordan Luplow was at the center of many events in last night’s game. There was the crazy inside-the-park home run which left the outfielder gassed. There was the generous non-error which extended Zac Gallen’s third inning significantly. Then there was the outfield assist, Luplow gunning down Alfaro trying to stretch a double into a triple.

The Inside-the-Park Home Run:

INSIDE THE PARK HOMER ALERT!!! pic.twitter.com/8rmA9mEjsu — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) June 22, 2022

Padres Walk-Off Diamondbacks in 11

Tuesday night in San Diego turned into a pitching duel, one that was finally decided by walks and the Manfred Man.

Gallen’s Gutsy Effort Wasted

Despite not having his sharpest stuff, Zac Gallen still managed to complete six innings of work, allowing only two runs and striking out a career-high 11 batters. Gallen tossed 115 pitches in the effort.

Gallen’s Filth on Display:

Zac Gallen, 94mph Fastball and 81mph Knuckle Curve, Individual Pitches + Overlay pic.twitter.com/M3fFtAAOSK — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) June 22, 2022

Other Baseball News

Wholesome Fun in Houston

Jose Altuve and Mauricio Dubón helped make a young fan’s night in Houston on Tuesday.

Ohtani’s Eight(!) RBIs Not Enough

Two homers and eight RBIs from the reigning AL MVP were still not enough to lead the struggling Angels to victory over the Royals.

Memo: Muddy Balls the Same Way

MLB has released a memo instructing all teams to use the same process for muddying all balls moving forward.