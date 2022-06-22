Diamondbacks Minor League Recap 6/21/2022: Corbin Carroll becomes first player to 15 HR/20 SB in minors

The Diamondbacks Minor League affiliates combined for a 1-1 record

Top Prospect Performances

Amarillo CF Corbin Carroll: 2-5, HR (16), BB, SB (20) 3 RBI, R

Amarillo RHP Bryce Jarvis: 5 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 3 BB, 4 K, 85 pitches (53 strikes)

Reno (35-32) wasted a quality start from Corbin Martin, who gave up just 2 runs on 5 hits, 1 walk, and 13 strikeouts in 5 2⁄ 3 innings. The 13 strikeouts was a career high for Martin, who received a tough loss thanks to a lack of run support and bad bullpen performances behind him. The Aces’ two runs came off solo home runs by Stone Garrett (18th) and Cam Duzenack (7th), but an 0-6 clip with runners in scoring position stymied much of their scoring opportunities.

Amarillo (31-33) pulled off a massive come from behind win, scoring 6 times in their final trip to the plate, to grasp victory in the jaws of defeat. This game had otherwise been a close back and forth affair until the 6th inning, in which Corpus Christi scored 7 runs off Yorvino Pantoja and Josh Green after the Soddies took a 3-2 lead in the top half of the inning. Bryce Jarvis turned in a solid start for Amarillo, allowing just 2 runs in 5 innings. Jarvis allowed 4 hits, walked 3 and struck out 4 in his start.

The Sod Poodles would scratch across a run in all the even innings. Nick Dalesandro drew a bases loaded walk in the 2nd, Juan Centeno scored on a wild pitch in the 4th, Drew Stankewicz scored on a fielder’s choice in the 6th, and Corbin Carroll hit his 16th homer of the year in the 8th. Carroll also added his 20th stolen base in this game, making him the first and only player in the minors to have 15+ homers and 20+ stolen bases. Here’s the homer:

Another @corbin_carroll HR on the year..It's the 16th for the D-backs' No, 1 rated prospect. pic.twitter.com/q7VWga5mxc — Amarillo Sod Poodles (@sodpoodles) June 22, 2022

Trailing 9-4 to start the 9th, the Soddies took the lead thanks to some walks and an avalanche of hits. After a leadoff walk, the next five hitters would record singles to cut the deficit to 9-7 before recording an out. A sacrifice fly would score another run and put the tying run at 3rd for Carroll. Carroll ripped a single to right for his second hit of the game to tie. A walk would push the go-ahead runner to 3rd before a balk would allow Stankewicz to score as the go-ahead run. Amarillo did not add on from there, but it didn’t matter as Blake Rogers retired the side in order with a pair of strikeouts in the bottom of the 9th for his 5th save on the year.

Hillsboro (29-33) got a quality start from Kenny Hernandez, who allowed 1 run on 7 hits, 1 walk, and 2 strikeouts in 5 innings. While Hernandez was putting up zeros, the Hillsboro offense went to work with 12 hits in the game and 5 of them coming with runners in scoring position. There wasn’t a big inning, but a case of the team continuing to manufacture a run here and there while the pitching kept the other team down. Ryan Bliss had 3 hits from the 5th spot in the order, scoring twice and swiping a pair of bags. Tristian English and A.J. Vukovich also added two-hit games to the lineup.

A surge of offense in the middle innings and a strong start from Diomedes Sierra allowed Visalia (19-45) to take control of this game and cruise to victory. Visalia scored 2 runs each in the 3rd-5th innings to take a 6-0 lead. In the 3rd, Danyer Sanabria tripled home Sheng-Ping Chen then scored on a missed catch error by the 66ers first baseman on a comebacker to the mound. The Rawhide loaded the bases in the 4th, scoring the first run on Chen’s infield hit to 1B then the second run scoring on a wild pitch. The 5th inning was a 2-out rally that started with a Deyvison De Los Santos’ 10th home run of the year, followed up by singles by Junior Franco and J.J. D’Orazio producing a run.