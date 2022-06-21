Snake Bytes: 6/21 - Yu got to be kidding me

Last Night’s Game

Post Father’s Day Beercap: D-backs 1, Padres 4

[Arizona Sports] D-backs drop series opener against Padres after bats go quiet

“SAN DIEGO (AP) — Yu Darvish pitched seven strong innings and Jake Cronenworth and Trent Grisham homered to lead the San Diego Padres to a 4-1 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday night.”

Diamondbacks News

[Arizona Sports] D-backs OF David Peralta scratched vs. Padres with back tightness

“Left fielder David Peralta was scratched due to lower-back tightness, the team announced.”

[MLB.com] These players deserve a spot in the All-Star Game

“When Brent Strom left the Astros to join the D-backs as pitching coach, his former co-workers told him that if Gallen didn’t win a Cy Young under his tutelage, then Strom should be fired. That’s the kind of respect that Gallen gets from opposing teams. The right-hander has had two subpar starts, but outside of that, he has once again pitched outstanding for the D-backs. — Steve Gilbert”

[MLB.com] Here’s the latest Pipeline Prospect Team of the Week (6/13-6/19)

“Through three professional seasons, Fletcher has been a constant riser for the D-backs, and now he’s knocking on the door to the Major Leagues. In his latest stellar week, the outfielder posted a pair of three-hit games for the Aces against visiting Oklahoma City, kicking off the series with a 3-for-4 Wednesday performance that featured a homer and a triple. Fletcher not only racked up five hits in his final two games of the week but also displayed a steady eye with six walks against only two strikeouts. The former Arkansas Razorbacks standout conquered Double-A earlier this year with a .346/.408/.591 slash line in 32 games. Through his first 26 Triple-A games, Fletcher has been even better, batting .363/.438/.588.”

[AZ Central] D-Backs prospect Kristian Robinson still playing waiting game

“With short-season minor league teams beginning play earlier this month, Diamondbacks prospect Kristian Robinson is back in baseball limbo, unable to fully participate due to legal issues that date back more than two years.”

