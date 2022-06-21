Minor League Affiliate Recap 6/19-6/20/2022: Miroglio Hits Grand Slam In Aces Win on Sunday

Diamondbacks affiliates had a lousy weekend, winning just two games out of the eight that were played.

Saturday June 18th

AAA Reno Aces 0 Oklahoma City Dodgers 7

Not a lot of bright spots in this one offensively, other than Dominic Fletcher going 3-4 with a double. The only other hit was a double by Grayson Grenier. Drey Jameson went just three innings, while allowing six runs (four earned) on six hits and three walks, with three strikeouts. Jameson allowed a pair of homeruns to former Diamondback Jake Lamb. Ryan Weiss pitched two innings and allowed one run on five hits, via solo homer.

The bullpen's performance after definitely was a bright spot though. Justin Lewis, Ryan Weiss, Mitchell Stumpo, Miguel Aguilar, Caleb Barager each pitched a scoreless inning of relief.

AA Amarillo Sod Poodles 2, San Antonio Missions 11

Let's lead once again with one of the few bright spots in a bad loss, and unsurprisingly it's Corbin Carroll. Carroll went 2-4 with a double, along with a solo homer in the ninth inning, his 15th of the year. The other bright spot was Jorge Barrosa's arm in eight. Barrosa had a pair of outfield assists, throwing out another former Dback Domingo Leyba at second base, as well as a runner at home.

Blake Walston had a rough start, allowing five runs in five innings on eight hits, a balk, a wild pitch, and a walk, with five strikeouts. Ty Tice pitched a scoreless inning, though he did give up three hits. Jake Rice arguably had a worse outing than Walston, going just 2/3 of an inning, while giving up five runs on two hits, three walks, and a wild pitch. Kyle Mora pitched an inning and allowed just a hit, which unfortunately was a solo home run.

A+ Hillsboro Hops 1 Spokane Indians 3

Scott Randall had a very solid start, only for it to be spoiled by a lack of run support and a bad outing by Christian Montes de Oca. Randall went six innings and allowed just one run on three hits and two walks, while striking out five. Montes de Oca relieved Randall for the seventh inning, and allowed just two hits, but both hits were home runs. Marcos Tineo allowed a hit and struck out two in a scoreless inning of work in the eighth inning.

The Hops just couldn't string enough hits together to knock in any more runs other than in fifth. Caleb Roberts lead off with a double, and later scored on a sac fly. Roberts did reach twice going 1-2 with the aforementioned double, along with a walk. Tim Tawa was 2-4 with a double.

A Visalia Rawhide 2 Stockton Ports 1

Yaifer Perdomo and Miguel Gil pitched three scoreless innings apiece. Rael Santos pitched the seventh inning and allowed a run thanks to the hit and three walks allowed. Junior Mieses pitched a scoreless eighth and ninth inning.

The Rawhide's first run came in the fourth, when Junior Franco singled and scored

Sunday June 19th

Reno Aces 10 Oklahoma City Dodgers 6

Jake McCarthy 2-2 with a double, triple, two walks, sac bunt

Dominic Fletcher 2-3 with two walks

Dominic Miroglio 2-4 with a walk, grand slam HR,

What a game! Dan Straily started the game, and let's just say the results were less than desirable. Straily went just 1/3 of an inning, with five runs allowed on two walks and four hits, which included a three run homer by Jake Lamb. Tyler Holton relieved Straily with two on and one out, and did allow one of the inherited runners to score thanks to a sac fly, but Holton did manage to get out of the first without further damage.

The Aces answered back with two runs in the bottom of the inning, Cooper Hummel and Dominic Fletcher led off with back to back singles, and the red hot Jake McCarthy walked to load the bases. Seth Beer would hit a sac fly to score Hummel, and Wilmer Difo grounded out to score a second run to make the score 5-2.

Holton would go out and pitch a scoreless inning, giving him 1.2IP with 0 runs or hits, though he did walk a pair of batters. Tyler Gilbert relieved Holton, and ended up going four innings with one run allowed on four hits and three walks, with four strikeouts.

Meanwhile in the bottom of the third, the Aces scratched another run across the board after Dominic Fletcher led off with a single, advanced to second after Jake McCarthy walked, then scored on a Wilmer Difo groundout, making the score 5-3. The Aces added another run in the fourth, after Cooper Hummel walked, stole second (only for Fletcher draw a walk), then scored on a Jake McCarthy double, making the score 5-4. The one run Gilbert allowed scored in the top of the fifth, making the score 6-4, but the Aces answered back with five runs in the bottom of the inning. Wilmer Difo took a lead off walk, Dominic Canzone and then Cole Tucker singles to load the bases for Dominic Miroglio. Miroglio would work the count to 0-2, then smack a grand slam homerun to left field, putting the Aces up 8-6. Yonny Hernandez, the next batter, would then ground out for the first out of the inning, but Cooper Hummel walked to keep the inning going and force a pitching change. Dominic Fletcher would line out to left for the second out of the inning, but Jake McCarthy then smacked a triple to right, scoring Hummel, and making the score 9-6.

Luis Frias replaced Gilbert in the seventh and pitched a scoreless inning, walking one and striking out two.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, the Aces tacked on one more insurance run. Dominic Fletcher walked with one out, advanced to second on a wild pitch, then to third on a Jake McCarthy sacrifice bunt(why?), scoring on a Seth Beer single. Wilmer Difo then followed up with a double, but Beer was thrown out at home.

Edwin Uceta allowed a hit and a walk, while striking out one in a scoreless eighth inning. Keynan Middleton walked one and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning,

Amarillo Sod Poodles 4, San Antonio Missions 5

Slade Cecconi 6.2 IP 7H 4R 3ER 3BB 5S0 two HBP (Notably one was Domingo Leyba)

Corbin Carroll 0-4 with BB, error

I recommend reading this excellent fanpost by TXdback for an actual in depth recap, by someone actually at one of these games.

Hillsboro Hops 2 Spokane Indians 3

AJ Vukovich 3-5 with a stolen base (15)

Tristin English 2-4 with a double, homerun

Caleb Roberts 3-3 with a double, walk, stolen base (8)

Tim Tawa 0-4, Walk, stolen base (8)

The pitching was good enough that Hillsboro should have won this game, but a lack of offense lead to this loss.

Luke Albright went 5.2 innings and allowed just a pair of runs on four hits and three walks, while striking out five. Bobby Ay inherited two runners and two outs in the sixth, and didn't allow either run to score. Ay pitched 1.1 scoreless innings, with just a walk allowed to go with three strikeouts.

Hugh Fisher pitched the eighth inning, but unfortunately the line hit he allowed was a solo homer, and the difference maker in the game.

Tristin English got the Hops off to a 1-0 lead with a solo homer in the second inning. After Spokane tied it up at 1-1 in the bottom of the third, Hillsboro answered back with another run in the top of the fourth. Caleb Roberts led off with a ground-rule double, then scored on a one out Lyle Lin single. That was pretty much it as far as the offense goes.

Stockton Ports 5 Visalia Rawhide 2

Wilderd Patino 1-3 with a double, two stolen bases, two HBP

Deyvison De Los Santos 2-3 with a double, walk

Visalia scored two runs in the bottom of the first to pull out an early lead. Sheng-Ping Chen led of with a double, and advanced to third on a Junior Franco ground out, then scored Wilderd Patino double. Patino would then steal third, his 33rd stolen base of the season, and then scored on a Deyvison De Los Santos sacrifice fly, giving Visalia a 2-0 lead. Visalia would have plenty of opportunities to score, but were 0-10 with runners in scoring position after that. Prime example of that is the fifth inning, Patino was hit by a pitch, then stole second for his 34th stolen base of the year, and advanced to third on a Deyvison De Los Santos double. Instead of scoring a run there, Patino was picked off at third for the first out of the inning. A walk to Deivi Estrada followed to put runners on first and second, but Oscar Santos would go down on strikes for the second out. A walk to Sergio Guiterrez would follow, loading the bases, but Danyer Sanabria would pop up to end the inning and the threat. In the next inning, Sheng-Ping Chen would reach on an error, but would get picked off trying to steal second. Junior Franco would then reach on another error immediately after, but the Rawhide would fail to score a run once again.

Liam Norris pitched 3.2 innings, with just one run on a hit, a hit by pitch, and six walks, with four strikeouts. To be fair to Norris, Eric Mendez inherited three on and two outs, and allowed an inherited runner to score. Mendez would pitch an inning with one unearned allowed on two hits and two walks. Alfred Morillo would inherit a bases loaded mess from Mendez, and one of the inherited runners to scored, though this time thanks to a passed ball by catcher Sergio Guiterrez. Morillo pitched a scoreless inning though, with just a walk allowed. Jhosmer Alvarez would follow with 2.2 innings, allowing three runs on five hits (including a solo hr) and a walk, with a pair of strikeouts. Luis Tejada would face one batter, getting the final out of the ninth.