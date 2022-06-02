Diamondbacks Minor League Recap 6/1/2022

The Diamondbacks Minor League affiliates combined for a 3-1 record.

Top Prospects Performances

Amarillo RF Corbin Carroll: 2 for 4, 2B, 2 RBI, R

Amarillo LHP Blake Walston: 4 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 4 BB, 3 K, 81 pitches (46 strikes)

Reno RHP Drey Jameson: 6 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 1 BB, 7 K, 97 pitches (63 strikes)

Statcast

Drey Jameson was bit by the long ball on a day in which a strong wind was carrying out balls to right field. Only one of the 3 home runs allowed had an exit velocity above 96 MPH, Forrest Wall’s 4th inning shot. Jameson allowed 5 runs on 7 hits, 1 walk, and 7 strikeouts over 6 innings.

On the other side of the ball, Reno’s (26-24) offense a bit too little too late in this game. Trailing 5-2 in the 6th, the Aces were unable to put big innings together and the bullpen couldn’t hold Tacoma to just those 5 runs. Juan Centeno singled home a run in the 6th to cut it to 5-3. Home runs by Dominic Canzone and Yonny Hernandez would get Reno closer, but a 9th inning home run by Mason McCoy would keep Reno at arm’s length.

A low-scoring game that got blown open late thanks to a 4-run 7th inning by Amarillo (22-25) hitters. Blake Walston didn’t have his best stuff, as he struggled to throw strikes in the game, but did show an ability to limit the damage in his outing to just 1 run on a fielder’s choice with runners at 2nd and 3rd in the 1st. Ti’Quan Forbes evened up the game in the 6th with an RBI single to tie the game at 1. Josh Green delivered 2 scoreless innings in the process to give the Soddies a chance to win this one in the late innings. Unfortunately Cam Booser didn’t fare so well, coughing up the go-ahead run in the 7th although he would be the winning pitcher as a result of the 4-run inning in the bottom half.

The first three batters would reach on a single to CF, a walk, and a bunt hit to load the bases for Corbin Carroll. Carroll chopped a ball over the drawn-in first baseman’s head and down the right field line for a 2-run double. After a groundout, an intentional walk to Eduardo Diaz loaded the bases for Leandro Cedeno. A wild pitch and a sacrifice fly later had Amarillo taking a 5-2 lead into the 9th. Jeff Bain would allow 3 hits in the 9th, but limited the damage to just 1 run to close it out.

A rare football score game here, as Hillsboro (24-21) busted out the whipping sticks in this game with a season-high 19 hits and 14 runs scored. 10 of those 19 hits came with runners in scoring in position as a season’s worth of frustrations at the plate were unleashed in a single game. Leading the charge was 3B prospect A.J. Vukovich, who had 4 hits, 4 RBI, and finished a triple shy of the cycle out of the leadoff spot. Hits came up and down the lineup with 7 Hops recording multi-hit games. The main beneficiary of this offense was Scott Randall, who turned in a quality start with a line of 6 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 1 BB, 8 K. The bullpen was equally as sharp, throwing 3 scoreless innings with 6 strikeouts and no walks to close out this laugher.