Snake Bytes: 6/19 Happy Father’s Day.

Team News



Sánchez slugs long homer, Minnesota Twins pound Arizona Diamondbacks 11-1

https://www.azcentral.com/story/sports/mlb/diamondbacks/2022/06/18/sanchez-minnesota-twins-pound-arizona-diamondbacks-11-1/7665291001/

D-backs onto Sunday after Luke Weaver gets roughed up in loss to Twins

“It wasn’t a great day.”

You think?

https://arizonasports.com/story/3182993/d-backs-onto-sunday-after-luke-weaver-gets-roughed-up-in-loss-to-twins/



Jordan Luplow is hitting below .200. Why the Arizona Diamondbacks are okay with that

Although Lovullo did note that he would “love to see (Luplow) hit for a better average,” he described his overall stats through two months as a “great line.” “He’s walking up there to do damage,” Lovullo said. “And I have no problem with that.”

https://www.azcentral.com/story/sports/mlb/diamondbacks/2022/06/18/why-arizona-d-backs-jordan-luplow-sub-200-batting-average/7674330001/



ESPN’s Doolittle: D-backs ‘could go either way’ at trade deadline

https://arizonasports.com/story/3181483/espns-doolittle-d-backs-could-go-either-way-at-trade-deadline/



D-backs’ Daulton Varsho exits game vs. Twins in 6th with heel contusion

Daulton Varsho limped to the dugout with an apparent foot injury.

Jordan Luplow has stepped in at RF. pic.twitter.com/sCXQzETRx3 — Bally Sports Arizona (@BALLYSPORTSAZ) June 19, 2022

https://arizonasports.com/story/3182957/d-backs-daulton-varsho-exits-game-vs-twins-in-6th-with-left-heel-injury/



Dallas Keuchel’s path to D-backs goes through lower levels, bullpens



Lovullo said Strom was encouraged by Keuchel’s most recent bullpen. “They work very well together,” Lovullo said. “I think Dallas responds to whatever Strom is suggesting.”

https://arizonasports.com/story/3182781/dallas-keuchels-path-to-d-backs-goes-through-lower-levels-bullpens/

Other Baseball



‘Big blow’ for LA: Betts (cracked rib) headed to IL

https://www.mlb.com/dodgers/news/mookie-betts-to-injured-list-with-cracked-rib



Roughed up in 3 2/3 IP, Verlander offers no excuses

https://www.mlb.com/astros/news/justin-verlander-gives-up-7-runs-in-loss-to-white-sox



Trout hits game-winning HR — twice in one day

Trout has been doing just that of late and continued to torment the Mariners, as he homered in both games of a doubleheader to lead the Halos to a 4-2 win in Game 1 and a 3-0 victory in Game 2 on Saturday at T-Mobile Park. It marked the 12th time an Angels player homered in both games of a twin bill, and the first time since Albert Pujols on July 20, 2015, against the Red Sox.

https://www.mlb.com/angels/news/mike-trout-homers-to-beat-mariners-in-extra-innings



Masterful Bundy returns to form, fulfills Twins’ optimism

https://www.mlb.com/twins/news/dylan-bundy-tosses-gem-in-win-over-d-backs



Elias: O’s eyeing 5-6 names for No. 1 pick

Elias did offer explicit insight into one aspect: The club does not expect to take a pitcher, with the top talent on the board exclusively coming from the position-player side — and primarily the high school ranks at that. This year’s Draft is the fourth in a row in which the Orioles have a top-five selection — all under Elias — and their second picking first overall, after taking Adley Rutschman in 2019.

https://www.mlb.com/orioles/news/mike-elias-orioles-narrowing-top-pick-to-five-six-players

Farm Implements



AAA Oklahoma city beat the Aces 7-0. Jameson gave up 6 runs in 3 innings.

AA San Antonio beat the Sod Poodles, 11-2.

A Spokane beat Hillsboro, 3-1. At least it wasn’t a blowout, like the higher 3 teams?

A Visalia was the only one who won yesterday. Winning 2-1 over the Stockton Ports.

Anything Goes



This day in history:



Abolition of slavery announced in Texas in 1865.

Upon arrival and leading the Union soldiers, Major Gen. Gordon Granger announced General Order No. 3: “The people of Texas are informed that, in accordance with a proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free. This involves an absolute equality of personal rights and rights of property between former masters and slaves, and the connection heretofore existing between them becomes that between employer and hired labor. The freedmen are advised to remain quietly at their present homes and work for wages. They are informed that they will not be allowed to collect at military posts and that they will not be supported in idleness either there or elsewhere.”



This day in baseball:



Lou Gehrig was born in 1903. Pirates HOFer Paul Waner got his 3,000th against the Boston Braves. Gary Carter played in his 1,862nd game as a catcher in 1990, breaking Al Lopez’ NL mark. In 2010, to celebrate the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa the Marlins gave away 15,000 vuvuzelas for a game against the Rays.

BBBBRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTT

(I think less than 5 people are still around from that...)

A-Roid joins the 3,000 hit club in 2015.

Oh, it’s Bob Gibson’ birthday...no, not THAT one. lol



Fastball

Hank Aaron and Derek Jeter, with Kevin Costner narrating, lead a cast of baseball legends & scientists who explore the magic within the 396 milliseconds it takes a fastball to reach home plate, and decipher who threw the fastest pitch ever.



I am pretty sure I watched this before, but it was still interesting I found it on Amazon Prime, but I looked and its on youtube as well. It’s really interesting, has sections about Goose Gossage, Nolan Ryan, etc. Commentary by the living pitchers themselves and batters like Mike Schmidt who faced them. There is also sciency bits about finding the fastest pitch. Modern radar guns measure pitches I think it was 50 feet from home, so they scaled back measurements from guys in the past like Walter Johnson to create modern equivalents.



https://www.amazon.com/Fastball-Kevin-Costner/dp/B01D98EHBM



Turkey’s “gate to hell,” a temple with a stone doorway leading to a small cave-like grotto, is known to emit deadly volcanic CO2 that can kill an animal or bird within minutes, but priests have come out of this unharmed. Scientists have now figured out the reason – the priests were simply tall enough to keep their heads above the CO2 lake, leading to their survival.



In the 1950 FIFA World Cup final, Brazil was so sure they would beat Uruguay that the media hailed them as “future champions” even before the match. The authorities also made 22 gold medals with the names of Brazilian players and the trophy in Brazil’s name. To everyone’s astonishment, Uruguay won the game 2-1, and there was not even a trophy for them.