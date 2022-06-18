Snake Bytes: 6/18 - Kennedy Debuts

Diamondbacks News

Minnesota 2, Arizona 7

Madison Bumgarner got off to a less than inspiring start. Then he found his groove and more or less cruised through innings four through six. Buddy Kennedy made his Major League debut. The Arizona offense was productive all up and down an unorthodox lineup, with big contributions coming from players who have been struggling of late.

Kennedy Debuts, Bumgarner Deals

The newest ember of the team recorded a single in his third plate appearance and also scored a run. Madison Bumgarner overcame some early shakiness to turn in a quality start, giving up only two runs in six innings.

Watch Buddy Kennedy Get the Call:

While the rest of the team heads to SLC, @KennedyBuddy made his way to PHX! ✈ pic.twitter.com/LAnSPT5V4Y — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) June 17, 2022

Kennedy Gets First Knock While Former MLB Grandfather is Interviewed:

There’s getting your first MLB hit.



Then there’s getting your first MLB hit while your grandfather, a former major leaguer, is being interviewed. pic.twitter.com/PMzvZd7r4u — Bally Sports Arizona (@BALLYSPORTSAZ) June 18, 2022

Bumgarner Bounces Back

With the aid of real run support for a change, Madison Bumgarner managed to turn his recent spate of rough outings around, dealing six innings of two-run ball.

Doolittle: D-backs Could Go Either Way at Deadline

ESPN’s Bradford Doolittle feels the Diamondbacks are on the bubble of which way to go at the deadline and that things might look very different if only they hadn’t lost 12 of 15 to the Padres and Dodgers.

Other Baseball News

Riley Greene Gets the Call

The Tigers have promoted the #2 overall prospect, Riley Greene. Greene is expected to be part of the starting lineup this afternoon.

Robbie Ray Flirts with No-No

Another day, another no-hitter alert into the seventh inning. This time, it was former Arizona ace and 2021 Cy Young Award winner Robbie Ray with the honours.

10 Standouts from the MLB Draft Combine

It took long enough, but MLB finally has their own draft combine. Here are 10 names who stood out and potentially boosted their draft day stock.

Anthony Rendon to Undergo Season-Ending Surgery

The Angels just cannot catch a break with their big offensive stars. If Trout isn’t on the IL, Rendon is. Now, for a second season, Rendon will miss more games than he plays.

Is MLB Still Messing with the Balls?