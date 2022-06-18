PYW’s 2022: Week 11

Welcome back! Last week, I said some mildly mean things about Rob Manfred, and then asked you to come up with rule changes that were better than his. As always, a lot of great thoughts from you all about the state of baseball and how to improve it. Frankly, I think the PYW’s comment section should be the new rule change committee, but for some reason, instead of thanking me for my help, Manfred blocked my number. Rude. Anyway! As I was saying, despite the great suggestions, there was only one red comment this week, so light on the rec totals once again. In third place, we find, oh, imagine that, Jack Sommers :-)

Okay, but I’d watch that if they made it a real sport...

In second place, we find NikT77 with 3 recs!

See Manfred, these are the high quality ideas that you miss out on when you don’t take my calls! Imagine! 9-0 before the first out of the first inning is recorded! Heck, maybe even 9-0 before the tenth pitch is thrown! I’d be glorious chaos!

And taking first place on our podium this week is... FatElvis04!

Okay THIS is glorious chaos. Imagine, Mike Trout laces a double down the line, but is thrown out after forgetting if he was supposed to run to the right hand first base or the left hand first base. They’re’d be rioting in the streets!

Standings Players Recs Players Recs Jack Sommers 30 Diamondhacks 27 NikT77 16 MrRbi17 14 FatElvis04 12 Snake_Bitten 8 Xerostomia 9 chronicles_of_the_desert 7 Jim McLennan 5 LeftFieldCorNWer 6 AzRattler 4 FootstepsFalco16 4 gzimmerm 4 Oldenschoole 4 Justin27 3 SpencerSpice 1

With his third place finish this week, Jack becomes the first player this season to break 30 recs, and FatElvis04 becomes the fifth to make double digits, so congrats to them! It also stretches Jack’s lead over Hacks to three points with just two weeks worth of prompts to go. The field is valiantly trying to keep up, but despite his second place finish, NikT77 remains 14 points behind the lead.

Recently, All Star voting started for this season. If you didn’t notice, well, you’re a Diamondbacks fan, so that makes sense. They’re doing their normal fan-vote nonsense which always sends the best options to the ASG /sarcasm. This week, I want you to come up with a better methodology for choosing the All Star Starters. Remember, serious suggestions need not apply :-) And as I said, only two prompts remain, so make it count. Go!