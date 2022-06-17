 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Gameday Thread, #66: 6/17 vs. Twins

On this day in 1898, M. C. Escher, Dutch illustrator is born

By Jim McLennan
/ new
TO GO WITH AFP STORY “SCIENCE-ART-MATHEM... Photo credit should read ROBIN UTRECHT/AFP via Getty Images

In This Stream

Game #66: 6/17, Diamondbacks vs. Twins

View all 2 stories

More From AZ Snake Pit

Loading comments...