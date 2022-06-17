Filed under: Gameday Threads Diamondbacks Game Days Gameday Thread, #66: 6/17 vs. Twins On this day in 1898, M. C. Escher, Dutch illustrator is born By Jim McLennan@AZSnakepit Jun 17, 2022, 9:30pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Gameday Thread, #66: 6/17 vs. Twins Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo credit should read ROBIN UTRECHT/AFP via Getty Images In This Stream Game #66: 6/17, Diamondbacks vs. Twins Gameday Thread, #66: 6/17 vs. Twins Diamondbacks Game Preview #66: 6/17 vs. Twins View all 2 stories More From AZ Snake Pit Diamondbacks Game Preview #66: 6/17 vs. Twins Game #66: 6/17, Diamondbacks vs. Twins Nick Ahmed to miss the rest of the season SnakeBytes 6/17: Seeing double Diamondbacks Minor League Recap 6/16/2022 Series Preview # 21 : Diamondbacks vs Twins Loading comments...
Loading comments...