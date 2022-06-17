SnakeBytes 6/17: Seeing double

Diamondbacks News

(Arizona Sports) D-backs GM Mike Hazen: ‘You’re watching Alek Thomas’ floor’

“I think you’re watching this floor. Maybe that’s me being the optimist in what I want to see happen, but I do believe you’re seeing his floor,” D-backs general manager Mike Hazen told Arizona Sports’ Wolf & Luke on Wednesday.

(Star Tribune) Series preview: Twins face Diamondbacks for first time since 2017

After winning two of three games in Seattle, the Twins (37-28) continue their six-game road trip with their first visit to Chase Field since 2011. The Twins and Diamondbacks are meeting for the first time since the Twins swept a three-game series from the Diamondbacks in August 2017 at Target Field.

(AZ Central) Diamondbacks’ minor leaguers impressed by automated strike zone, split on bringing it to MLB

According to those with the Reno Aces, the Diamondbacks’ Triple-A affiliate, that process has gone smoothly through threeweeks.

“The proof is that the fans still yell at the umpires,” Aces pitcher Tommy Henry said. “They have no idea, the casual fans. Because the timing is there and the technology has been so impressive.”

MLB NEWS

(ESPN) How one pitching prospect could change the MLB draft forever — by not pitching

On April 12, six days after the outing in which Lesko was hurt, Barriera notified scouts that he would be making two more starts, then shutting down for the remainder of the season to prepare for July’s MLB draft. (He is committed to play at Vanderbilt if he ends up not signing.) Barriera would still be a part of all team activities, he said, but was effectively skipping one regular-season start and the postseason (which could mean as many as five additional starts). No amateur pitcher had ever made this specific decision.

(MLB.com) Escobar sidelined due to ‘non-workplace event’

Escobar does appear to be suffering from some sort of medical issue, as Showalter cited HIPAA laws in explaining why he could not comment further. The manager also noted that he checked in multiple times with trainers about Escobar’s status during the Mets’ 5-4 win over the Brewers. But when asked directly if Escobar was injured, Showalter declined to comment. Mets general manager Billy Eppler also declined comment, as did a team spokesman. Escobar did not appear in the Mets’ dugout during the game.

(CBS Sports) Yankees inform MLB they want to play in first major league games in Paris

Maybe we can leave them there!

(ESPN) MLB commissioner Rob Manfred says Tampa Bay Rays, Oakland A’s need new ballpark deals soon

More ineffective threats from the most ineffective commissioner in the history of the game. If threatening to move the Athletics was going to work, it would have accomplished something in the last 10 years. Plus, you simply can’t move every team that has stadium issues to Vegas. It’s just not possible!