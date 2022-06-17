Diamondbacks Minor League Recap 6/16/2022

The Diamondbacks Minor League affiliates combined for a

Top Prospect Performances

Amarillo DH Corbin Carroll: 0-4, SF, RBI

Reno RHP Ryne Nelson: 4 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 4 BB, 2 K, 94 pitches (53 strikes)

Ryne Nelson had an off night, with the fastball velocity down to his early-season levels and struggled to throw strikes in this start. The 4-seamer was down to 92 MPH with a max of 94.5, and he ended up giving up 6 runs in 4-plus innings on 5 hits, 4 walks, and 2 strikeouts. He left the game with the bases loaded and no outs in the 5th and Reno (34-29) clinging to a 5-2 lead. Mitchell Stumpo would provide no relief as he would allow a single then hit a batter to make it 5-4 before coughing up a grand slam to put the Aces behind 8-5.

The poor relief outing spoiled a solid day at the plate for Reno hitters, which included a pair of home runs by Stone Garrett and this moonshot from Dominic Canzone.

The game would settle down a bit, as Luis Frias would pitch a scoreless 6th inning with a pair of punchouts. Edwin Uceta wouldn’t fare as well, surrendering 3 runs to his previous organization’s AAA affiliate, to put Reno down 11-7. Keynan Middleton would pitch a scoreless 8th as Reno chipped away with a run to make it 11-8. Tyler Holton would allow a run in the 9th inning. Cole Tucker would get that run back and a walk would bring the potential tying run to the plate with 2 outs, but Cooper Hummel struck out to close out the game.

Amarillo (29-31) wasted a quality start by Denyi Olivero, when the bullpen was unable to hold a 3-1 lead after 7 innings. Olivero went 6 innings and allowed just 1 run on 5 hits, 1 walk, and 5 strikeouts. The Sod Poodles would take that lead in the 3rd inning, thanks to some gifts handed out by San Antonio. A fielding error and a walk would put two on and no outs for Drew Stankiewicz, who ripped a single into right to tie the game at 1-1. A pair of sacrifice flies, hit by Corbin Carroll and Eduardo Diaz, would account for Amarillo’s other two runs.

Jeff Bain came in after Olivero, but would get tagged for a two-run homer by Tirso Ornelas after pitching a scoreless 7th inning. We’ll blame the team Twitter account for that, as they put the jinx on Bain in the 8th inning. Outside of that 3rd inning, Amarillo struggled to cobble together offense as they went 0-4 with RISP outside of that inning. That would come back to bite them in the 9th inning. Lefty Liu Fuenmayor was tasked with keeping the tie and send the game into Manfred Rules Baseball. After a leadoff single and a sacrifice bunt, Fuenmayor would balk with 1 out to get the winning run to 3rd. The next batter would hit a walk-off sacrifice fly.

Corbin Carroll went 0-4 in the other four trips he would have at the plate in addition to the sacrifice fly.

The Hops finally ended their 10-game losing streak, thanks to an outstanding start by John Carver. Carver went 8 innings, allowing 1 run on a solo home run by Zac Veen, walked 2 and struck out 8 to pick up the win. Over 9 starts, Carver has compiled a 2.66 ERA in 50 2⁄ 3 innings, with a strikeout rate of 28.5% and a walk rate of only 8.5%. Hillsboro (27-31) would give him early run support, scoring 2 runs before he took the mound in the first, and all 4 runs in the first three innings. Home runs by A.J. Vukovich (#5) and Danny Oriente (#1) would carry much of the offense and recent signee Jarrod Watkins would contribute an RBI single in the 2nd.

Visalia (17-43) found themselves trailing immediately in this game, as Stockton plated 3 runs off of Peniel Otano in the first inning. Otano would allow 4 runs (3 earned) on 8 hits, 1 walk, and 4 strikeouts in 4 innings. On the flip side, the hitters really struggled to cut into that deficit despite getting ample opportunities to do so. Four of their six hits would go for extra bases and the team drew 5 walks, but the combination of those two things did not result in runs coming across the dish as Visalia collectively hit 2-11 with runners in scoring position. The Rawhide bullpen barely put up much resistance, with David Sanchez surrendering 2 runs in the 6th and Alfred Morillo coughed up 4 in the 8th. Jean Walters, who started the game at 3B, would get the final 4 outs of the game.

Offense would come in fleeting moments, as a wild pitch allowed Juan Corniel to score in the 2nd. Alvin Guzman, a former top signing in the 2018 international signing period, doubled in the 4th that cut the deficit to 4-2 before the bullpen imploded. Trailing 10-2 in the bottom of the 9th, the Rawhide would put up a bit of a fight. Visalia took advantage of some wild pitches and sloppy infield defenses to put up 3 runs and make the score look a little more respectable at the end.