Snake Bytes 6/16: 16 Sat Down

Diamondback’s News:

Zac Gallen retires 16 straight after shaky start, D-backs rally to beat Reds

“Once he locked it in, he got real good,” Lovullo said of Gallen. “I was talking to him throughout the course of the outing and he’s like, ‘I’m going seven today.’ Basically, get out of my way. And I said, ‘Alright, show me you can do it’ and he went out there and executed a great gameplan.”

Geraldo Perdomo drives in 3 runs in D-backs win Wednesday

Geraldo Perdomo went 2-for-4 at the plate on Wednesday, hitting a 2-run homer along with an RBI single, and striking out once in the Diamondbacks’ 7-4 win over the Reds.

Former Hawaii player Josh Rojas goes from ‘utility man’ to leading man on the Arizona Diamondbacks

Following a month-long setback with a hamstring injury, the kid who spent the 2016 and 2017 seasons honing his skills at the University of Hawaii under Mike Trapasso has become a fixture in the Arizona Diamondbacks’ lineup.

Not only that but after being the proverbial vagabond “utility man,” who at one point had played every position as a pro except pitcher, centerfield and catcher —the latter kind of ironic since he actually started out in Little League behind the plate — he’s found a home at the hot corner, third base.

Mike Hazen on Arizona’s plans at trade deadline

“I don’t think the course has manifested itself,” Hazen said. “I still think we have some time to go. I think I’ve been pretty consistent at past deadlines. We need to be in position to do those types of things [buy]. The team is going to dictate how we’re kind of looking at things. I want to win as many games as possible. I want to compete until the end of the season for a playoff spot.

“You know, we’re going to have to be mindful of where we stand in the world — in the division and what that might mean with the extra playoff spot. That’s great, it affords us more than it had in the past, especially with the way our division is shaking out. But I think it’s going to be a little bit before I can really give a firm answer on that.”

Poll Who’s most likely to be traded before the deadline? Pavin Smith is...Beer can be called up to play 1b on occasion or DH

Jake McCarthy is... He will likely fetch a higher return than Pavin Smith

Someone else. Explain your answer in comments below. vote view results 28% Pavin Smith is...Beer can be called up to play 1b on occasion or DH (2 votes)

42% Jake McCarthy is... He will likely fetch a higher return than Pavin Smith (3 votes)

28% Someone else. Explain your answer in comments below. (2 votes) 7 votes total Vote Now

Guy Fieri’s Downtown Phoenix Kitchen + Bar at Caesar's Sportsbook soft opening announcement

Fieri’s first sit-down restaurant in Arizona is located at the newly-renovated 22,300-square-foot, state-of-the-art Caesars Sportsbook adjacent to Chase Field. An official media event for Guy Fieri’s DTPHX Kitchen + Bar will take place at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 21.

Baseball News:

Astros make baseball history with pair of immaculate innings

Phil Maton just tossed the second immaculate inning of the game, to the SAME THREE BATTERS as the first one ... pic.twitter.com/9HUBNWshU5 — MLB (@MLB) June 15, 2022

Yankees release Ender Inciarte

Inciarte signed with New York over the offseason, hoping to crack the big league roster after a rough 2021 season. He didn’t break camp with the team and was sent to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, where he ultimately appeared in 34 games. Inciarte hit .252/.336/.408 across 116 plate appearances, collecting four home runs and stolen bases apiece. The 31-year-old walked a strong 11.2% clip while only punching out in 14.7% of his plate appearances.

Trade candidates: Brandon Drury

Drafted by Atlanta in the 13th round in 2010, Drury was sent to the Diamondbacks as a prospect, as part of the deal that sent Justin Upton the other way. He made his big league debut with Arizona in 2015 and showed some promise over his first few seasons. From 2015-2017 with the Snakes, he got into 289 games and hit 31 home runs, slashing .271/.319/.448. That wasn’t elite production, with his wRC+ actually coming in slightly below average at 95, but still encouraging for a player in his age 22-24 seasons. He also provided the Diamondbacks with defensive versatility, as he spent time at every infield position and the outfield corners.