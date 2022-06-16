Diamondbacks Minor League Recap 6/14-6/15/2022

Tuesday June 14th

The Diamondbacks Minor League affiliates combined for a 2-2 record

Top Prospect Performances

Amarillo CF Corbin Carroll: 3-5, 3B, R

Amarillo RHP Slade Cecconi: 6 IP, 10 H, 2 R, 0 BB, 7 K, 94 pitches (66 strikes)

Statcast

Reno (34-27) quickly took control of this game, scoring 5 runs in the first two innings then cruising to victory. Tyler Gilbert gave up just 2 runs in 5 innings, coming as a result of a Michael Busch 2-run homer, with 5 hits allowed, no walks, and 3 strikeouts. Reno would score in the first on a wild pitch from Dodgers starter Andre Jackson. The second inning would see the Aces chase Jackson from the game. Canzone led off the inning with a double, then a ground ball to 1B, and a single expanded the lead to 2-0. A throwing error by Busch on a potential double play ball would open the floodgates and as a result three more runs would score.

Gilbert’s only mistake would be hanging a curveball to Busch, which resulted in that home run. The homer would cut Reno’s lead to 5-2, but that would be the closest Oklahoma City would get in the contest. The Aces would plate one in the 6th, on Buddy Kennedy’s sacrifice fly, and three in the 7th, with a 2-run double by Dominic Canzone and an RBI single from Grayson Greiner. With the large lead, Reno turned to Dan Straily to get the final 12 outs. Straily would give up a single run while getting those outs, coughing up a single run in his 4th and final inning.

The best performances of this game was multi-hit games from Yonny Hernandez, Canzone, and Greiner. Hernandez reached three times and scored twice, Canzone drove in two and scored twice, and Greiner had an RBI and a run scored.

Amarillo (29-29) would score all their runs in the first two innings, taking a 6-2 lead then cruising to victory. The onslaught was on from the very first hitter, as Corbin Carroll tripled to lead off the game and start a 4-run inning. A key moment in that inning came on a strikeout, as a wild pitch on Strike 3 would allow Blaze Alexander to reach and Jorge Barros to score from 3rd. RBI singles by Ti’Quan Forbes and Andy Yerzy would tack on RBI singles. The second inning would be a result of a pair of San Antonio errors. Barrosa would reach on a fielding error by ex-Diamondback Domingo Leyba before scoring on a Jancarlos Cintron single then another error by his double play partner would score another run.

Carroll finished the game with 3 hits, although the rest of the lineup contributed across the board as well. The early run support was good for starter Slade Cecconi, as he was able to deliver a quality start despite giving up 10 hits in the game. Cecconi allowed 2 runs in 6 innings, walking none and striking out 7. Austin Pope and Cam Booser pitched scoreless innings out of the bullpen and Blake Rogers would get the 9th.

Hillsboro (26-30) suffered another loss, pushing their losing streak to 9 games, when their starter Luke Albright got lit up for 7 runs in 5 innings. That put them in a 7-0 hole in which they were unable to climb out of. The 6th would see the Hops score two in the 6th, one on a Tim Tawa homer and a Ryan Bliss RBI double.

Stockton would take a 4-0 lead in the 2nd off Visalia (16-42) starter Diomedes Sierra. The big hit would come off the bat of Danny Bautista, son of Diamondback World Series hero Danny Bautista. Visalia hitters struggled to get much against Stockton starter James Gonzalez, scoring only an unearned run through the first four innings. The rest of the way was some serious flexing by Junior Franco, who drove in 3 with a pair of home runs. Carlos Meza would allow a critical insurance run to cross the plate in the 6th, which was enough to keep the Rawhide from tying up the game.

Wednesday June 15th

The Diamondbacks Minor League affiliates combined for a 1-3 record

Top Prospect Performances

Amarillo LF Corbin Carroll: 1-3, 3B, HBP, BB

Amarillo RHP Bryce Jarvis: 2 2⁄ 3 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 1 BB, 4 K, 66 pitches (41 strikes)

Statcast

Corbin Martin got roughed up in his final two innings, with 6 of the 7 runs he allowed scoring in the 5th and 6th innings. This game also featured quite a few ejections, with both managers and two Dodger players ejected by the home plate umpire. I assume the strike zone sucked in this game. This started off as a low-scoring game, with both teams only scoring 1 run in the first 4 innings. Reno’s (34-28) run came on a Dominic Fletcher solo home run (#3), which would be the only run they would score off Dodgers pitching prospect Ryan Pepiot.

The Aces would scratch a couple runs off the Dodgers bullpen, when Fletcher tripled and scored in the 8th and Grayson Greiner hit his 3rd homer of the year in the 9th. Fletcher would finish with 3 of Reno’s 7 hits, falling a double short of the cycle.

Bryce Jarvis struggled again in this outing, with a 4-spot in the 3rd inning chasing him from the game. Jarvis allowed 6 runs in 2 2⁄ 3 innings, surrendering 8 hits, walking 1, and struck out 4. Amarillo (29-30) would fall behind 6-1 and never really recover. Jorge Barrosa would hit a home run and Ti’Quan Forbes would drive in a run with a single to account for Amarillo’s two runs.

The Hops got a good start from Kenny Hernandez, who allowed just 2 runs in 6 innings, but took the loss when Hillsboro (26-31) had a rough day swinging the bats. They were no-hit for the first 6 innings, but didn’t mount much offense against the Spokane bullpen with 3 hits combined in the final 3 innings of the game. The loss pushes the losing streak to 10 games now.

3 runs in the 4th inning would push Visalia (17-42) ahead for good, as a strong start by Josh Swales and solid relief work made those runs stand. Swales allowed just one run on a solo homer by Max Muncy over 5 2⁄ 3 innings, allowing 4 hits, 1 walk, and 3 strikeouts. The 4th inning would come to pass, which started with a with a Wilderd Patino single. Patino would steal 2nd and 3rd before coming home on a throwing error on the latter steal. A pair of solo homers by Junior Franco and Sergio Gutierrez would push the lead to 3-1. Rael Santos would pitch 2 innings, allowing a run in the 8th when Junior Mieses allowed one of two inherited runners to score. That would be it for Stockton, as Mieses would keep the lead in the 8th and then threw a scoreless 9th to finish it.

Deyvison De Los Santos had two hits, including a double, and Junior Franco had 3 hits and a home run.