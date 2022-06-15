Snake Bytes: 6/15 - Manfred Man Wins Again

Diamondbacks News

Cincinnati 5, Arizona 3 (12)

Tyler Mahle was on top of his game on Tuesday night, holding the Diamondbacks scoreless through nine innings. Zach Davies was also sharp, tossing seven shutout innings of his own. It took extra innings and the Manfred Mann to finally put a score on the board for wither team. In all eight runs were scored in the game, all in extras, with only two of those runs were earned. This is not how it is supposed to be.

Poor Offenses and the Manfred Man Spoil a Pair of Pitching Gems

The Diamondbacks and Reds were engaged in an old-fashioned pitching duel through nine innings. Tyler Mahle pitched all nine innings of shutout ball for Cincinnati, while Zach Davies provided seven such innings of his own for Arizona. The level of offensive futility resulted nine innings being completed in roughly two and a half hours of play. Alas, it also meant heading into extras and employing the Manfred Man. Another hour later, eight runs (only two earned) scored, leading to a 12-inning victory by the visiting Reds.

YCPB:

Tyler Mahle becomes the only #MLB pitcher in the modern era to throw at least nine shutout innings with 12 or more strikeouts and no walks on the road and not get the victory, per @StatsBySTATS, but the #Reds still win 5-3 in 12 innings. They are 19-17 since their ugly 3-22 start — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) June 15, 2022

Hazen In Holding Pattern Regarding Trade Deadline

The trade deadline this season is August 2nd. Diamondbacks GM Mike Hazen is going to have some tough choices to make. For now, he continues to employ the wait-and-see approach, hoping to still field a competitive team, despite the mounting number of obstacles to doing so.

Strom Not Ready to Start Keuchel

Arizona’s pitching coach says Dallas Keuchel still has some work to do before he might be ready for prime time again. The result is, Luke Weaver will start on Saturday.

Jordan Lawlar Collects Five Hits in Rehab Game

It seems Arizona’s most recently acquired dynamic prospect is doing just fine after a bit of an IL scare.

Other Baseball News

Miles Mikolas Falls One Strike Shy of No-Hitter

St. Louis starter, Miles Mikolas, put in a Herculean effort on Tuesday, tossing 8 2⁄ 3 innings of hitless ball before losing his bid at history when Pittsburgh's Cal Mitchell broke up the no-hit bid with a double to center that flew over the head of and just inches out of the reach of the Cardinals’ Harrison Bader.

Everything You Need to Know About the MLB Draft Combine

None of the quirks of this new event should impact Arizona’s approach to the draft this season. But there are some new wrinkles for other teams to consider.

Brandon Drury, Trade Bait

Old friend alert. It took him eight years in the Majors, but former Diamondback Brandon Drury is finally having the sort of season that scouts and front offices were hoping he could put together regularly, going all the way back to 2015 when the Diamondbacks put him on their 25-man roster. Now with his fifth team (the Reds), he is a potential trade candidate for playoff contenders that need to add some pop to their infield (primarily third base) offense.

Umpire Leaves Game After Trout’s Bat Shard Hits Face

To be filed in the “You don’t see that everyday” folder, home plate umpire, Nate Tomlinson exited the game on Tuesday after he was hit in the face by a shard of broken bat that found its way through the bars on his mask.

Paul Goldschmidt Had Banner Day:

When Goldschmidt happens, it can really be something.