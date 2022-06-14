Snake Bytes: 6/14 - Seeing Red

Last Night’s Game
Diamondbacks 4, Reds 5: Reds go Brandon
Ex-Dback Brandon Drury comes back to haunt his former team after doing next to nothing with the team in the past, did you expect anything different?
Diamondbacks News
Nick Ahmed to undergo shoulder surgery
You could argue that this was past due, whether he addressed it after 2020 or 2021, and that any effort to rehab the joint was simply delaying the inevitable.
Dallas Keuchel and Jordan Lawlar update
#Dbacks LHP Dallas Keuchel and SS Jordan Lawlar started for the D-backs ACL (Red) this evening.— Arizona Diamondbacks - Stats & Info (@DbacksStatsInfo) June 14, 2022
Keuchel: 23 batters faced, 5 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 4 K, 2 wild pitches, and a balk
Lawlar: 0 for 2, 1 K, HBP, he also committed a fielding error
Injuries
Ozzie Albies suffers foot fracture
Eli White to undergo wrist surgery
Nationals place Stephen Strasburg on injured list
Death, taxes, Stephen Strasburg ends up on the IL at some point in an MLB season.
