Snake Bytes: 6/14 - Seeing Red

By Michael McDermott
Cincinnati Reds v Arizona Diamondbacks Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Last Night’s Game

Diamondbacks 4, Reds 5: Reds go Brandon

Ex-Dback Brandon Drury comes back to haunt his former team after doing next to nothing with the team in the past, did you expect anything different?

Diamondbacks News

Nick Ahmed to undergo shoulder surgery

You could argue that this was past due, whether he addressed it after 2020 or 2021, and that any effort to rehab the joint was simply delaying the inevitable.

Dallas Keuchel and Jordan Lawlar update

Injuries

Ozzie Albies suffers foot fracture

Eli White to undergo wrist surgery

Nationals place Stephen Strasburg on injured list

Death, taxes, Stephen Strasburg ends up on the IL at some point in an MLB season.

