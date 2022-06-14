Minor League Affiliate Recap 6/11-6/12/2022: The Blowout Sale is back

Diamondbacks affiliates lost all but one game played over the weekend, with Visalia in particular getting outscored 33 to 8 over the two contests they played.

Random Prospect Notes

Dominic Canzone got off to a rough start after being promoted to Reno in late April, and had an absolutely awful month of May, with just a .684 OPS. Since the calendar turned to June, Canzone has been hitting .382/.523/.794 with a positive BB:SO 6:5, and more home runs in the two weeks (4) than he had (3) in the five weeks of games prior to that.

Saturday June 11th

Reno Aces 3 Sacramento River Cats 4 F/11

Tommy Henry 6.0 IP 2H 1BB HBP WP 6SO

Dominic Fletcher 2-4

Stone Garrett 2-5, two doubles

Tommy Henry's excellent start was spoiled thanks to poor outings by Kevin Ginkel and Luis Frias. Henry went six shutout innings, with just a wild pitch, two hits, a HBP, and a walk allowed, with six strikeouts. Blake Workman relieved Henry and pitched a scoreless 7th inning, striking out one. Keynan Middleton did the same in the 8th, although he did walk a batter. Kevin Ginkel pitched the 9th, striking out the first batter he faced, but then allowing a solo home run by former Dbacks prospect Isan Diaz that tied the game up at 1-1. Ginkel then allowed a single but settled down and limited the damage by striking the next two batters to end the inning. The Aces managed to knock in a run in the top of the 10th thanks to a ground out and a sacrifice fly to make the score 2-1.

Frias pitched the bottom of the tenth and allowed an unearned run. Thanks to a Manfred baserunner at second, a one out single easily scored Wyatt Mathisen to tie the game back up at 2-2. Frias would get out for the inning without further damage, sending the game to the 11th. Dominic Fletcher easily scored a run after a wild pitch allowed him to advance to third, then scored on a Wilmer Difo single making the score 3-2. Frias went out to pitch the bottom of the 11th but Isan Diaz homered to end the game.

Amarillo Sod Poodles 12, Frisco RoughRiders 16

Brandon Pfaadt 5.0 IP 11H 7ER 0BB 5 SO WP HBP 3 HR

Corbin Carroll 2-5

Brandon Pfaadt pitched five innings but was hit hard for seven runs on eleven hits, with three home runs allowed. Jake Rice pitched the sixth, and had an arguably worse outing, allowing five runs on four hits and a walk, with all the runs scoring via two home runs allowed, at that point putting Amarillo down 12-0. Austin Pope pitched two innings, starting out with a scoreless seventh, but allowed a run in the eighth thanks to lead off triple and a pair of groundouts, making the score 13-0. Amarillo then proceeded to score *ELEVEN* runs in the bottom of the eighth. Here's the sequence:

Jorge Barrosa walks. Leandro Cedeno singles, runners on 1st and 2nd. Ti'Quan Forbes walks, Bases loaded. Blaze Alexander strikes out for out #1. Nick Dalesandro and then Roby Enriquez both walk, scoring Barrosa and Cedeno to make the score 11-2. Andy Yerzy strikes out for the 2nd out. Drew Stankiewicz then hits a doubles, scoring all three baserunner to late the score 11-5. Corbin Carroll walks to put runners on first and second for Jorge Barrosa, who started the inning. Barrosa then doubled, scoring two more runs to make the score 11-7. Leandro Cedeno singles, scoring Barrosa for the second time in the inning, and thanks to a throwing error by the pitcher, is able to advance to second base. Cedeno was apparently injured, and replaced by pinch runner Lyle Lin. Ti'quan Forbes singles, putting runners on the corners. Blaze Alexander, who had struck out for the first out of the inning then kept the inning going with another single, scoring Lin, and advancing second base while Forbes advanced to third. With the score now 13-9, Nick Dalesandro would make it 13-11 with yet another single, scoring Forbes and Alexander. Roby Enriquez would then ground out to end the inning.

Liu Fuenmayor would then pitch the ninth, but would allow three runs, thanks to a pair of home runs, and a couple of hit by pitches. With the score now 16-11, the Sod Poodles would score a run in the bottom of the inning to make it 16-12, but would ultimately come up short.

Hillsboro Hops 2 Everett AquaSox 5

Jamison Hill went 4.0 innings and allowed four runs (three earned) on four hits and five walks, while striking out five. Hill had a rough first inning, allowing a homerun to the lead off batter and three runs total. Andrew Saalfrank pitched three innings and allowed an unearned run on four hits and a walk, with three strikeouts. Hugh Fisher and Jose Alcantara pitched a scoreless inning apiece.

The Hops offense scored both runs in the bottom of the fifth, when they were already down 4-0. Ryan Bliss walked, Neyfey Castillo singled to put runners on the corners. A Caleb Roberts ground out would score Bliss and advance Castillo to 2nd. Castillo would then advance to third on a wild pitch and score on another ground out. The AquaSox answered right back with a run in the top of the inning to make it 5-2.

Visalia Rawhide 5, Fresno Grizzlies 15

Visalia was already down 15-0 when they scored five runs in the top of the eighth inning, and they were never really in this one. Liam Norris had a particularly rough outing, going 4.1 innings and allowing seven runs (six earned) on nine hits, a wild pitch, and two walks, with six strikeouts. Most of the damage was done via the pair of two run home runs he allowed. Rael Santos relieved Norris with one one and one out in the 5th inning, and got out of the inning unscathed, but wasn't as luck in the 6th. Santos allowed four runs thanks to a grand slam. Eric Mendez would relieve Santos, and get of the 6th, but would have similar results in the 7th. Santos allowed a three run homerun and four runs total. Jean Marcelino would inherit a run, and allow it to score, thanks to walking three batters before getting the final out of the 7th inning. Jean Walters did pitch a scoreless eighth inning, though he did allow a hit.

Sunday June 12th

Reno Aces 5 Sacramento River Cats 10

Drey Jameson 4.0 IP 6H 2ER 1BB 8SO

Dominic Fletcher 1-4 with a walk, CS

Dominic Canzone 1-3 with walk, HBP, outfield assist

Things looked promising for the first third of the game, before things went completely awry. Camden Duzenack hit a solo homer in the top of the third inning to give the Aces a 1-0 lead, and Drey Jameson pitching his third scoreless inning to start the game. Things began to unravel in the bottom of the fourth, with Jameson giving up a pair of runs to put the Aces down 2-1. Ryan Weiss pitched the fifth, allowing three runs on three hits, two of which were homeruns. Mack Lemeiux pitched the sixth, and allowed two more runs to score to put the Aces down 7-1. The Aces would answer back finally with a run in the top of the seventh to make the score 7-2. Taylor Widener pitched a scoreless seventh, though he did allow a double. The Aces scored one more run in the 8th inning to make 7-3, but then Paul Fry allowed three runs in the bottom of the inning to make it 10-3. Reno did rally and score two more runs in the top of the 9th to make 10-5, but ultimately came up short.

Amarillo Sod Poodles 9, Frisco RoughRiders 3

Blake Walston 7.0 IP 3ER 8H 2 BB 8 S0

Corbin Carroll 3-4 with triple, BB

Jorge Barrosa 3-4 with two doubles, BB

Blake Walston had a solid start, going seven innings and allow just three runs on eight hits and two walks, with eight strike outs. Walston actually shut out the RoughRiders until the fifth inning, when he allowed a two out solo home run that tied the game up at 1-1. Amarillo answered back with five runs in the bottom of the inning to take 6-1 lead, and after Walston allowed two more runs in the 6th to put the score at 6-3. Amarillo answered back with three more in the bottom of the inning to make score 9-3, and Walston would go back out and pitch a scoreless seventh inning. Jeff Bain pitched two scoreless innings, with two hits and a walk allowed.

Amarillo got on the scoreboard with a run in the bottom of the third. Corbin Carroll walked. Jorge Barrosa singled, and Eduardo Diaz singled, scoring Carroll. Diaz came through in the clutch again in the bottom of the fifth. With the bases loaded, Diaz doubled, scoring two runs. Jancarlos Cintron would single knocking in another run, and a wild pitch and passed ball would score another run each. In the bottom of the 6, Barrosa would double scoring Carroll again, and Nick Dalesandro would knock in two more runs with a single.

Hillsboro Hops 0, Everett AquaSox 1

Scott Randall went three innings and allowed just one run on two hits and four walks, with three strikeouts. Marcos Tineo followed with three scoreless innings, who allowed just a hit and two walks, with four strikeouts. Shane Backhus pitched two scoreless innings, with a hit, a walk, and two strikeouts. Christian Montes de Oca allowed a hit in a scoreless 9th inning.

Unfortunately the Hops were limited to just five hits and a walk, and were 0-6 with runners in scoring position.

Visalia Rawhide 4 Fresno Grizzlies 18

What a mess of a game. Miguel Gil went 1 2/3 innings and allowed four runs (three earned) on three hits, three walks, two wild pitches, and a hit by pitch. He did strike out three though, and didn't allow a homerun. Listher Sosa went 2 2⁄ 3 innings and allowed *six* runs on four hits, two walks, two wild pitches, and a hit by pitch. Sosa allowed a homerun to lead off the fifth. After getting the first out, Sosa allowed a single, then an errant pickoff throw, which was followed by a two run homer. Sosa then hit the next batter, and walked the batter after, before being relieved by Adrian Del Moral. Del Moral pitched 1.1 innings with six runs allowed (one earned thanks to an error by second baseman Sheng-Ping Chen) on five hits and three walks. Moral pitched the sixth, and allowed another run. Junior Mieses pitched 1.1 scoreless with one hit allowed and a pair of wild pitches, but didn't walk any and struck out two. David Sanchez pitched the eighth inning, and allowed two more runs to score.

Visalia briefly lead 3-0 after they scored three runs in the top of the second inning. Deyvison De Los Santos singled to lead off, Junior Franco doubled, and a wild pitch allowed de Los Santos to score. Jean Walters then singled, scoring Franco, and error would allow him to advance to 2nd. Another wild pitch would allow Walters to advance to third, who then scored on a Juan Corniel single. The Rawhide wouldnt score again until the 7th, when Juan Corniel walked, and then scored on a Sheng-Ping Chen double.