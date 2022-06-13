SnakeBytes 6/13: Salvaged One

Well, it definitely looked like it was going to be a rough game for the Diamondbacks yesterday from my point of view. Bullpen game, the Phillies were on a nine game winning streak, we suck on Sundays. Lots of reasons. But the bullpen pulled through, only giving up one run over nine innings. Quite the feat when you consider they frequently can’t hold the opposition to one run over one inning. Then the offense put up a season high 13 runs to seal the deal. Fun times!

Diamondbacks News

(AZ Central) Noe Ramirez, Diamondbacks snap Phillies’ 9-game winning streak

The Diamondbacks leaned heavily on their bullpen on Sunday. Reliever Kyle Nelson started, one of only a handful of times the Diamondbacks have used an opener in team history. They asked right-hander Luke Weaver, normally a starter, to cover three innings, then used five other pitchers behind him. It played out just about how they drew it up.

(Arizona Sports) Luke Weaver gives D-backs 3 strong innings during return from IL

The righty ran into some trouble in the fourth inning and surrendered a run, but he left a pair of base runners aboard.

Weaver allowed one run on three hits with two walks during the outing. He struck out four batters and finished with 62 pitches.

(ABC15) Mikal Bridges Appreciation Day coming to Chase Field after Dbacks lose wager

The Diamondbacks will be hosting a Mikal Bridges Appreciation Day later this season.

The Suns’ forward and Phillies fan made a bet with the team on Twitter before the series started Friday.

MLB News

(MLB.com) 7 players increasing trade value — and where they may fit

It seems like most years recently, there has been at least one Diamondback on this list, but no longer! I’m not sure that’s a good thing, but at least that might mean we won’t be on the saying good-bye end of a blockbuster trade this year!

(ESPN) The 148 names you need to know before the MLB trade deadline

On the other hand, the ninth name on this list is a Diamondback, and he is followed by six more Diamondbacks later on the list, so maybe we won’t be that lucky after all...

(Yahoo! Sports) Joe Maddon got a mohawk to try and snap Angels’ losing streak, but was fired that same day

Maddon, according to ESPN’s Tim Kurkjian, got a mohawk to surprise the Los Angeles Angels amid their 12-game losing skid last week. Before anyone could see the 68-year-old’s new haircut, he was fired.

The timing is incredible and horrendous all at the same time — especially considering that general manager Perry Minasian presumably had to look at Maddon while he had the mohawk and fire him face-to-face moments after seeing the haircut for the first time.