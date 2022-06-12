Snake Bytes: 6/12 Hard to win when you don’t score...

Team News



Madison Bumgarner allows 1 earned run in D-backs’ loss to Phillies

Mistakes prove costly as punchless Arizona Diamondbacks fall to Phillies

D-backs reinstate Carson Kelly from 10-day IL, option Cooper Hummel

The Arizona Diamondbacks reinstated catcher Carson Kelly from the 10-day injured list and optioned outfielder Cooper Hummel to Triple-A Reno, the team announced Saturday.

Kyle Nelson to make 1st career start in D-backs’ series finale vs. Phillies

That most likely points to Lovullo throwing a “bullpen game” in which a variety of relievers will pitch for the Diamondbacks in lieu of a traditional starter. There was a chance right-handed pitcher Luke Weaver was going to get the spot start in place of the injured Humberto Castellanos, according to the Associated Press.

Daulton Varsho shifts back into Arizona Diamondbacks’ suddenly crowded outfield

“All I know is we’ve got a really good situation,” Lovullo said. “We’ve got a lot of good, young outfielders who are chasing down baseballs out there. Not a lot is going to drop in the outfield

Farm Implements



AAA Reno lost 4-3 to Sacramento.

AA Sod Poodles lose to Frisco, 16-12. Pfaadt gave up 7 runs on 11 hits, In 5 innings, and I guess oddly, didnt walk a batter.

A Hillsboro lost to Everett 5-2.

A Visalia got pummelled 15-5.



Other Baseball



15 players emerging as 2nd-year standouts

Oh my G: Stanton smokes 120 mph home run

Nevin discusses journey to Angels’ driver’s seat

“The owner knew a friend of mine and asked me to go manage the team, and I was pretty reluctant at first, [but I] got some encouragement from some people, [including] Tim Wallach and Kevin Towers,” said Nevin. “[They said,] ‘Hey, short season, go see what it’s like, I think you’d like this.’ And the second I was on the field with the players in uniform, and just that team camaraderie … I missed that part of it. And then getting to see how players react to you at times, that’s what I like.

Keys to A’s ending skid: 2 phone calls, 1 outburst, 1 grand slam

Brewers skipper Craig Counsell, a best friend and teammate of Kotsay’s with the Marlins from 1997-99 and the Brewers in 2011, also called Saturday morning to provide an important message. “He said, ‘It’s a game, Kots. Don’t forget that,’” Kotsay said. “Don’t ever forget about the importance of your family and continue to go to work and prepare. That’s really all you can do. You can’t control the outcomes.”

TLR ‘accountable for everything’ after fans’ frustration boils over

Dodgers place Buehler on IL (right forearm strain)

The Dodgers placed right-hander Walker Buehler on the 15-day injured list with a right forearm strain, a day after he experienced constant discomfort in his right elbow and exited after four innings vs. the Giants.

Melvin, Christenson enter COVID-19 protocols

Crew searching for answers, Counsell’s elusive milestone

That’s awesome! good for him!

the Brewers will certainly appreciate Counsell’s accomplishment, whenever it comes. Because, on the cusp of becoming the winningest manager in franchise history, they are enduring a stretch as tough as any other in Counsell’s tenure.

Anything Goes



This day in history:

In 1987, Reagan challenged Gorbachev to, “tear down this wall.” (Berlin Wall). Pulse Orlando shooting in 2016 was on this date, 49 people killed. Philippine independence was declared in 1898.

This day in baseball history:

In 1884-

Dissatisfied with umpire Jack Brennan’s calls, hundreds of fans storm the field at Oriole Park in an American Association game between the Orioles and Louisville Eclipse. One man wielding a large revolver threatens to shoot Brennan if he makes any more bad calls. Police have to be called in to clear the mob, and after the game, which ends in a 4 - 4 tie, Brennan is slugged to the ground by a fan and has to be taken to the Orioles clubhouse

Well, damn.

Roboumpsnow



1928, Gehrig had 14 total bases, 2 HRs and 2 triples. helping the Yankees beat the White Sox 15-7. In 1954, Jim Wilson of the Milwaukee Braves threw that seasons only no hitter, against the Phillies. Doc Ellis threw the LSD no hitter in 1970 lol. The first interleague game was played in 1997, the Giants beat the Rangers 4-3. Glenallen Hill was the NL’s first regular season DH. Verlander also threw a no hitter today, in 2007.



