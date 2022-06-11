D-backs Shutout by Phillies, 4-0

Record: 28-33, Pace 74-88

The Diamondbacks have developed a disturbing habit of falling behind by multiple runs early in games. Sometimes they come back to make the score look respectable, and sometimes they even come back to win the game. In fact, 15 of their 28 wins are of the “comeback” variety. But that’s a tough way to make a living, and not a recipe for success. More often than not when a team falls behind in the first couple of innings, especially by multiple runs, they are going to lose the game.

That was the case again today in their 4-0 loss against the Philadelphia Phillies. Madison Bumgarner got the start for Arizona and once again helped put his team in the hole, allowing a run in the first and two runs in the second.

The run in the first came when Rhys Hoskins hit a one out double into the left field corner and Nick Castellanos ripped a two out single past a diving Rojas to bring Hoskins home for a 1-0 Phillies lead.

In the 2nd Odubel Herrera hit a cue shot to 3rd and the spinning ball clanked off the heel of Rojas glove for an E-5. One out later Bryson Stott hit a line drive homer to right, his 4th in his last 8 games. The two runs were unearned as Madbum was not able to pick up his defense.

That was all Madbum gave up as he managed to pitch out of jams in the 3rd and 5th innings His record fell to 2-6, despite lowering his ERA to 3.50. His final line of:

5 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 K, 1 HR, 91 pitches, 57 Strikes

Madison once again had some lengthy discussions with the home plate umpire, Chris Guccione. This time he did so without drama or histrionics and It might have even paid off as he got the call to K Realmuto looking on a pitch well off the plate to strand runners at 2nd and 3rd.

In the meantime, the D-backs offense could do nothing against Cy Young contender Zack Wheeler, who tossed 6 scoreless innings, giving up just two hits, no walks and striking out 8. The lone bit of trouble Wheeler faced was in the 2nd when David Peralta just missed a homerun, bouncing a shot near the top of the wall in right center for a double. But Alek Thomas lined out to center (105 MPH) and Geraldo Perdomo struck out to strand the RISP.

With Wheeler out of the game Jeurys Familia came on to pitch the 7th for Philly. The D-backs loaded the bases with two outs on a single by Peralta, an infield single by Thomas and walk to Perdomo. But Ketel Marte pinch hitting for Hager flew out to center to end the inning.

Philly got a tack on run in the 8th off of Caleb Smith on a fluke check swing double down the right field line by Nick Castellanos, allowing Bryce Harper to come all the way around from first to score as he ran through a stop sign. Alek Thomas, who had a misplay on a ball in shallow center earlier in the game resulting in a Harper base hit in the 3rd, made a terrific running grab on a ball hit deep over his head by J.T. Realmuto to help limit the damage.

The D-backs threatened one more time in the 9th thanks to singles by Rojas and another infield hit by Thomas. But Perdomo grounded out to 2nd to end the threat and the game.

The D-backs ended up 0-4 w/RISP, and 7 LOB, unable to convert any of their meager opportunities. The feast or famine nature of the offense continues as they were shut out for the 3rd time on this road trip, after having scored 17 runs in their previous three games.

While it’s all a moot point when you get shutout, here is the inning by inning runs scored and allowed chart for the D-backs. Crushed in the first two innings, they’ve actually outscored opponents slightly from the 3rd inning on.

Bumgarner has certainly been a big contributer to the early runs scored against side of the ledger, allowing 8 runs in the first and 10 runs in the 2nd out of his total 30 runs allowed so far this year. Are the hitters pressing early because the pitching is allowing too many runs, or is the pitching trying to be too fine due to lack of run support ? You decide.

One positive note for the D-backs is Carson Kelly got into the game as a pinch hitter and caught the last couple of innings. It was his first game since May 4th.

Fangraphs Box Score

David Peralta with a double and a single managed +.04 WPA.

Bumgarner -.12 WPA had the highest negative total of course

Ketel Marte, benched for the day due to poor defense last night, had -.09 WPA thanks to his bases loaded flyout. His manager thought

A very lightly traveled game day thread with just 49 comments, and no comment receiving more than 1 Rec.

Now 3-6 on the road trip, and 5 games under .500 for the first time since falling to 6-11 on April 25th, the D-backs will try to salvage the last game of series tomorrow at 10:35 A.M. Arizona time.

In last minute news, the starter for tomorrow’s game will be Ryne Nelson, making his major league debut.