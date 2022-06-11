Snake Bytes: 6/10 - Spilt Milk

Diamondbacks News

Arizona 5, Philadelphia 7

Zac Gallen only managed to complete 1 2⁄ 3 innings, during which he surrendered six runs, four of them earned. Edwin Uceta then came in and restored order, giving the team 4 1⁄ 3 innings of scoreless work out of the bullpen. Daulton Varsho had a big night at the plate, but it was not enough to overcome the early deficit.

Zac Gallen’s Homecoming Spoiled

Zac Gallen grew up playing ball in Gibbsboro and Pennsauken, N.J. not far from Citizens Bank Park. The list of attendees on-hand to watch Gallen pitch Friday night was so long that Gallen joked he would be playing the game for free. Unfortunately for those fans and for the Diamondbacks, Gallen suffered the shortest outing of his Major League career. He allowed six runs (four earned) on six hits, two of which left the yard, while recording only five outs.

Phillies Run Gallen Early

This is not how it was drawn up. Instead of Gallen keeping the game close and giving the team six innings of strong work to help spare the bullpen, Gallen was chased from the mound after allowing six runs while recording only five outs.

Diamondbacks’ Young Players a Work in Progress

Alek Thomas and other young players are learning the hard way just how many adjustments are needed to make the jump from AAA to the Majors.

Other Baseball News

Casey Mize to Undergo Tommy John Surgery

The hits just keep coming for the Detroit rotation.

Musgrove, Kuhl Play Tic-Tac-Toe on Mound

Seriously, two grown men played the timeless classic on the back side of the pitching mound. Musgrove might want to check the analytics though, opening a round in the bottom left corner is not a formula for winning.

Jomboy, because you just KNEW he would cover this:

Opposing pitchers Joe Musgrove and Chad Kuhl played tic tac toe on the mound pic.twitter.com/WHmWYxCl3c — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) June 11, 2022

La Russa Still in Hot Water

Tony La Russa continues to adamantly stand by his decision to intentionally walk Trea Turner with two outs and a count of one ball and two strikes ahead of Max Muncy, who then launched a three-run home run to follow that up. The Hall of Fame manager’s critics are not thrilled.

Orioles’ Ownership Being Contested

Baltimore Orioles CEO John Angelos was accused in a lawsuit this week of seizing control of the team at the expense of his brother, Lou — and in defiance of their father, Peter’s, wishes.

Walker Buehler Leaves Game Early with Elbow Discomfort, Set for MRI

Because it is the Dodgers, you just know he’ll miss 12 weeks, but the Dodgers will still find a way to win 100+ games, before re-inserting Buehler into the rotation, fully rested and ready to devastate hitters with only 80-100 innings on his arm.

Manny Machado Has Matured

Don’t look now, but Manny Machado might just be better right now than he has ever been before, both on and off the field.