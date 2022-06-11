PYW’s 2022: Week 10

And now, a word from our sponsers

Have you or a beloved Diamondbacks team been harmed by a misleading Strength of Schedule, or SOS? Potential negative side effects may include falling below .500 or getting blown out by the Cincinnati Reds multiple times. If this sounds like you, we here at Goldschmidt, Johnson, and Bell may be able to help. We’ve recovered 10s of dollars in settlements for people and baseball teams just like you. Call us today for your free consultation!

Last week, I asked you to solve the global issue of sports teams tanking. Got a few good answers, but it looks like you all forgot how to use the rec button this week! No red comments, and third place ended up a three way tie with one rec. Sad. We still have winners, though, so without further ado, give NikT77, Oldenschoole, and Xerostomia their spot on the podium with one rec each!

NikT77

Oldenschoole

Xerostomia

Well, if nothing else, Xerostomia’s idea might help the Diamondbacks break the 2million fan mark again!

In second place, we find SpencerSpice with 2 recs!

Spencer has clearly thought this through. If that didn’t end tanking, literally nothing will. Though having to waive your entire team might actually make the issue of bad teams worse. IDK.

And taking the top spot in our podium, Jack Sommers with 3 recs!

Jack woke up and chose violence today, clearly. That is a horrible/perfect suggestion, and might create such fierce competition between the teams that we see our first perfect season lol

Standings Players Recs Players Recs Jack Sommers 28 Diamondhacks 27 MrRbi17 14 NikT77 13 FatElvis04 8 Snake_Bitten 8 Xerostomia 9 chronicles_of_the_desert 7 Jim McLennan 5 LeftFieldCorNWer 6 AzRattler 4 FootstepsFalco16 4 gzimmerm 4 Oldenschoole 4 Justin27 3 SpencerSpice 1

With such low rec totals this week, not a lot of movement in the standings. We should welcome SpencerSpice to the table, however, as this is his first week on the podium! Jack edges ahead of Hacks for first place, and Nik is a bit closer to MrRbi for third. With only three prompts left in the first half of the season, it’s going to be close!

Rob Manfred loves rule changes. They’re one of his favorite things to bloviate about. Most of his are pretty boring, though. Screw around with the baseball, move second base, ban the shift, etc. Help out Manfred by coming up with a rule change worth messing with a century of tradition. Go!