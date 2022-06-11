 clock menu more-arrow no yes

PYW’s 2022: Week 10

How are we solving the issue of tanking, folks?

By Imstillhungry95
The Florida Gator’s celebrate winning the mens national title at the D1 Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championships by posing around a banner that says National Champions Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

And now, a word from our sponsers

Have you or a beloved Diamondbacks team been harmed by a misleading Strength of Schedule, or SOS? Potential negative side effects may include falling below .500 or getting blown out by the Cincinnati Reds multiple times. If this sounds like you, we here at Goldschmidt, Johnson, and Bell may be able to help. We’ve recovered 10s of dollars in settlements for people and baseball teams just like you. Call us today for your free consultation!

Last week, I asked you to solve the global issue of sports teams tanking. Got a few good answers, but it looks like you all forgot how to use the rec button this week! No red comments, and third place ended up a three way tie with one rec. Sad. We still have winners, though, so without further ado, give NikT77, Oldenschoole, and Xerostomia their spot on the podium with one rec each!

NikT77

At the first sign of tanking, an M1 Abrams tank shows up at the players/owners parking lot and literally tanks over every vehicle in the lot until they’re nothing more than colorful bits of scrap metal. Then every players and owners phones are confiscated from them while they’re all still inside the ballpark and they’re all forced to thumb a ride home from disappointed fans who also now know where they live

Oldenschoole

Want to end tanking? Easy peasy: give the first pick draft to the team with the best record, and the second draft pick to the next best record, and so forth. That would stop taking very quickly; teams such as the DBacks would be more motivated to build winning teams

Xerostomia

Re-imburse season ticket holders 5% each game lost at home starting at 46 losses. Every paying customer can ask for full refund of 1 game ticket for every home loss above 50. Hit the owners where they care the most. Their wallets.

Well, if nothing else, Xerostomia’s idea might help the Diamondbacks break the 2million fan mark again!

In second place, we find SpencerSpice with 2 recs!

If you have a bottom 5 record in baseball 3 years in a row your AA-MLB roster must be placed on waivers for all other teams to pick through, or you must have a payroll of $200m+ for an entire season. If you choose waivers, you do not play MLB games for the next three seasons and are exempt from future waivers for an additional 3 years to develop your “new” team.

Spencer has clearly thought this through. If that didn’t end tanking, literally nothing will. Though having to waive your entire team might actually make the issue of bad teams worse. IDK.

And taking the top spot in our podium, Jack Sommers with 3 recs!

The penalty for being a last place teams is you must sign Alex Rodriguez to a one year, 162 game broadcasting deal, and suffer him in your booth, around your organization, and on your airways for the entire season.

Jack woke up and chose violence today, clearly. That is a horrible/perfect suggestion, and might create such fierce competition between the teams that we see our first perfect season lol

Standings

Players Recs
Players Recs
Jack Sommers 28
Diamondhacks 27
MrRbi17 14
NikT77 13
FatElvis04 8
Snake_Bitten 8
Xerostomia 9
chronicles_of_the_desert 7
Jim McLennan 5
LeftFieldCorNWer 6
AzRattler 4
FootstepsFalco16 4
gzimmerm 4
Oldenschoole 4
Justin27 3
SpencerSpice 1

With such low rec totals this week, not a lot of movement in the standings. We should welcome SpencerSpice to the table, however, as this is his first week on the podium! Jack edges ahead of Hacks for first place, and Nik is a bit closer to MrRbi for third. With only three prompts left in the first half of the season, it’s going to be close!

Rob Manfred loves rule changes. They’re one of his favorite things to bloviate about. Most of his are pretty boring, though. Screw around with the baseball, move second base, ban the shift, etc. Help out Manfred by coming up with a rule change worth messing with a century of tradition. Go!

