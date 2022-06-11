Diamondbacks Minor League Recap 6/10/2022

The Diamondbacks Minor League affiliates combined for a 2-2 record

Top Prospect Performances

Reno RHP Ryne Nelson: 6.2 IP, 6 H, 3 R (2 ER), 2 BB, 8 K, 98 pitches (68 strikes)

Statcast

Reno (33-25) never trailed in this game thanks to a solid start by Ryne Nelson. Nelson went 6 2⁄ 3 innings wtih 3 runs allowed on 6 hits, 2 walks, and 8 strikeouts. He’s had better results his last three times out there, which also seems to coincide with his fastball velocity ticking upwards as he’s averaged 94+ in those games with the results that were more in line with the success he had last year in Amarillo (17 IP, 14 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 6 BB, 24 K).

At the plate, Reno was able to get 4 home runs from 4 different hitters. Stone Garrett opened up the scoring in the 5th with a solo homer (#15) that kickstarted a 3-run frame. After Nelson exited the game in the 7th, Reno was clinging onto a 4-2 lead with a runner on base. Justin Lewis was called in to get the final out, but would surrender a home run to the first batter he faced. Lewis would then record 4 more outs and vultured the win when the Aces retook the lead in the 8th on Buddy Kennedy’s solo home run.

Making sure that no more leads would be blown again, Reno would tack on 8 more runs in the 9th inning. The inning started with the first two hitters making outs, then 14 straight Aces would reach base before the final out of the inning was recorded. Both Dominics would homer in the frame, with Fletcher hitting a 2-run shot followed by Canzone launching out a Grand Slam.

Another game in the Texas League Southern Division’s crazy run scoring environment. Jorge Barrosa’s 10th inning home run halfway up the right field berm would walk off Frisco and complete a comeback after falling behind 10-8 in the top half of the inning.

Denyi Olivero got the start for Amarillo (27-28), and didn’t fare well with 4 runs allowed in 4 innings and 2 home runs allowed. The hitters would struggled to do much against Frisco starter Avery Weems, as they were only able to score 1 run in the first 4 innings. Once the former Arizona Wildcat left the game, the hitters went to work against the Frisco bullpen. Immediately they were able to get 3 in the 5th to tie, then it became a back and forth battle as both bullpens struggled to keep runs off the board. Amarillo would score 4 in the 7th to take a 8-5 lead, but that evaporated in the next half inning with Frisco scoring 3 to tie.

The game went into extras in which Frisco was able to score two off Amarillo closer Blake Rogers, who was in his 2nd inning out there. In the bottom half of the 10th, Drew Stankewicz doubled to lead off the inning to cut the deficit to 10-9. Barrosa would come up to the plate two batters later and did the deed.

SAY IT WITH US…



HIP, HIP



JORRRGEEEEE!!!!!



WALK IT OFF pic.twitter.com/eZuUQAyQ0J — Amarillo Sod Poodles (@sodpoodles) June 11, 2022

Hillsboro’s losing streak would jump to 6 games, as this series from h-e-double hockey sticks continued with another big loss to Everett. John Carver had a strong start through 5 innings before the wheels completely fell off in the 6th. With Hillsboro (26-27) leading 3-0 entering the frame, Carver would retire only one of five hitters in the inning and left with the bases loaded. What happened next was a Dillon Larsen meltdown that turned a 1-run inning into a 6-run inning. The poor performance by the bullpen undid a solid performance at the plate for Adrian Del Castillo, who homered and drove in all three of Hillsboro’s runs in the game.

Visalia (16-39) would find themselves on the wrong end of a blowout, although you can sum it up to be just one pitcher having a particularly rough day. Carlos Meza would allow 5 of the 7 runs that Rawhide pitchers would allow. Yilber Diaz would take a tough luck loss with 4 innings of 1-run ball and 6 strikeouts. Visalia would plate 3 runs in the 7th after entering the inning trailing 6-0. With the bases loaded, Junior Franco doubled in 2 and an E9 would allow a 3rd run to score.