SnakeBytes 6/10: A split is a split

If there was a series where both teams deserved to be swept, it was this one. After the Diamondbacks got their teeth knocked in the first two games, they returned the favor in the third game and came back to take the series finale yesterday thanks to a Reds bullpen implosion.

Diamondbacks News

(Arizona Sports) Diamondbacks rally in 9th inning to split series vs. Reds

“I went up there with a with the approach to stay on the heater and react to the slider,” Rojas said after the 5-4 win that earned the Diamondbacks a split of the four-game series. “He actually threw me a first-pitch slider, I got a good swing on and fouled it off. Once I did that, I felt pretty comfortable to stay on the heater and try to drive something. I got put in a really good situation.”

(AZ Central) Christian Walker ‘lucky’ to dodge injury after another scary HBP

For the third time in his Diamondbacks career, slugger Christian Walker was hit in the head by a pitch. This time, he considered himself fortunate to have come away without being seriously injured.

“Big time,” Walker said. “That was lucky, for sure.”

(Cincinnati Enquirer) Reds bullpen loses lead in loss to Diamondbacks, team loses Tyler Stephenson to injury

Not long after the Reds lost Tyler Stephenson to a broken thumb, which will sideline him for at least the next month, Tony Santillan coughed up a two-run lead in the top of the ninth inning during a 5-4 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks in their series finale.

(Arizona Sports) By the numbers: Arizona Diamondbacks’ comeback victories this season

Of the Diamondbacks’ 28 wins thus far this year, 14 of them have been come-from-behind wins. And of those 14 W’s, 10 of the comebacks have been completed at home at Chase Field.

MLB News

(ESPN) Shohei Ohtani’s homer, pitching gem help snap Los Angeles Angels’ 14-game losing streak

Ohtani pitched seven innings of one-run ball against the red-hot Boston Red Sox and delivered a crucial home run, leading the Angels to a 5-2 victory that snapped a franchise-record 14-game losing streak on Thursday night.

(Yahoo! Sports) Tony La Russa not second-guessing IBB on 1-2 count that led to game-losing HR

“Instead, La Russa decided to intentionally walk Turner, even though his pitcher was already ahead on a 1-2 count, to the confusion of everyone around him. That included a fan impotently yelling, “Tony, what are you doing? He’s got two strikes!” in the background.”

I’m so glad that old, washed up excuse of a “Hall of Famer” is no longer part of this organization

(ESPN) Umpire Angel Hernandez asks appeals court to reinstate suit against Major League Baseball

Lawyers for Angel Hernandez claim Major League Baseball manipulated the umpire’s evaluations, renewing the allegation in an attempt to reinstate the racial discrimination lawsuit he lost last year.

Hernandez’s lawyers made the claim in a filing Tuesday to the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, trying to overturn the summary judgment U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken granted to MLB in March 2021.

(MLB.com) Strasburg’s long road back to Major League mound

Merry Strasmas everyone!