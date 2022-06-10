Diamondbacks Minor League Recap 6/9/2022

The Diamondbacks Minor League affiliates combined for a 2-2 record.

Top Prospect Performances

Amarillo DH Corbin Carroll: 2-3, BB, HR, 3 RBI, 2 R

Amarillo RHP Bryce Jarvis: 3+ IP, 10 H, 10 R, 1 BB, 3 K, 65 pitches (41 strikes)

Rehab Assignments

Reno C Carson Kelly: 0-3, BB, R and caught the only SB attempt

Seth Beer’s 2-out, 2-run homer in the first gave Reno (32-25) a lead they would not relinquish in the game thanks to a strong start by Corbin Martin. Martin went 5 2⁄ 3 innings, allowed just 2 runs on 3 hits, 2 walks, and 5 strikeouts. Reno would tack on a huge insurance run in the 5th after Dominic Fletcher singled and eventually scored on an E5 hit off the bat of Carson Kelly. Kelly hit a low liner towards the River Cats 3B and took a skipped under the glove and through. That insurance run would be critical after Martin allowed a 2-run homer in his 6th and final inning. The bullpen was nails in this game, retiring all 10 hitters faced with 4 punchouts to seal the win.

Seth Beer HR (103.9 MPH/30°/400’)

Seth gets us rocking early with a bomb to the berm to put us up 2️⃣-0️⃣ pic.twitter.com/bKhy4wXKtd — Reno Aces (@Aces) June 10, 2022

Corbin Carroll’s go-ahead RBI single in the 5th would be the last at-bat of the game, so you could call it a walk-off of sorts. A game in which defense and pitching was non-existent with the top of the 5th the only inning where either team threw a zero. I don’t know if the weather played a factor or if it’s the fact they’re experimenting with the ball, but bizarre to say the least. Bryce Jarvis got lit up in this start with 10 runs on 10 hits and 3 home runs in 3-plus innings. Two of those runs scored after he exited in the 4th, when Josh Green inherited a 2-on, no-out mess and gave up both inherited runners.

The offense was humming, scoring in all five innings they came up to the plate and got multi-hit games from Corbin Carroll, Jorge Barrosa, Leandro Cedeño, Blaze Alexander, and Elvis Peralta. Carroll’s game also included this tape measure home run.

It's the definition of a COR- pic.twitter.com/J8D8KTAh58 — Amarillo Sod Poodles (@sodpoodles) June 10, 2022

The ball was launched 106 MPH off the bat and traveled 481 feet. Cue the Don Baylor (RIP) meme:

Green’s goose egg would prove to be critical, as Amarillo (26-28) trailed 10-9 entering the bottom of the 5th. Alexander would single to lead off the inning, advanced to second on a swinging bunt before a pair of defensive miscues in the rain would score a run. With runners on the corners and 1 out, Carroll would bloop a ball in that split the CF and RF to plate the go-ahead run. Eventually the game was delayed due to lightning in the area and after a 1 hour and 43 minute rain delay, they just called it there.

Avery Short made his High A debut after getting recently promoted. He struggled with walks, as he dished out 4 free passes, but was able to keep Everett from taking advantage with only 1 hit allowed in 2 1⁄ 3 innings. Despite the early exit, Hillsboro (26-26) got a solid relief outing from Kenny Hernandez. Hernandez went 5 2⁄ 3 innings with 2 runs allowed on 4 hits, 2 walks, and 3 strikeouts. Neyfy Castillo, who had been out with an injury for 6 weeks and recently returned to the Hops lineup, opened up the scoring in the 4th with a solo homer. He got a bit out in front of a breaking ball, but got the barrel on it to hit a high towering fly ball that stayed just inside the LF pole.

Neyfy Castillo hitting 's!!! #OneVine pic.twitter.com/B1XZ3EcYg9 — Hillsboro Hops (@HillsboroHops) June 9, 2022

Castillo’s home run nearly held up for most of the game, until Everett got Hernandez for two runs in his final inning. Despite trailing, Hillsboro rallied to tie the game on a Ryan Bliss sacrifice fly. A.J. Vukovich would single and steal a pair of bags in order to set up the sac fly. Hugh Fisher would get the 9th inning to try to preserve the tie, which looked good after he retired the first two batters. The lefty would cough up a 2-out double, then proceed to completely lose the strike zone with the next three hitters drawing walks in the span of 14 pitches and putting Hillsboro behind 3-2. Jose Alcantara would have to come in and plunked the first hitter he faced to make the deficit 4-2 before getting the final out. The Hops would be retired in order for the 9th.

Visalia (16-38) would let a winnable game slip out of their grasp with a poor performance from the bullpen. Peniel Otano would struggle with walks, but held Fresno to 2 1st-inning runs over 3 1⁄ 3 innings. Visalia would tie it up in the 3rd, when Rawhide hitters took advantage of a fielding miscue at 3B to plate 2 runs. The 5th saw Visalia take the lead when three of the first 4 hitters got hits. Sheng-Ping Chen doubled followed by an RBI single by Juan Corniel and a 2-run homer by Deyvison De Los Santos. That gave Visalia a 5-2 lead, but then a disastrous 6th inning happened in which Adrian Del Moral was only able to get 1 out of the inning before getting pulled with 2 on base and a 5-3 lead. Eric Mendez would cough up a 3-run homer that put Visalia behind 6-5.

Jhosmer Alvarez would come in the 7th and gave up another run to put Visalia down 7-5. Sergio Gutierrez would provide an answer in the top of the 8th with a game-tying 2-run homer. The good feelings lasted less than one half inning as Alvarez coughed up his second run in as many innings. The Rawhide would go down in order for the 9th.