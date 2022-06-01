Diamondbacks Game Preview #52: 6/1 vs. Braves

Today's Lineups BRAVES DIAMONDBACKS Ozzie Albies - 2B Daulton Varsho - DH Dansby Swanson - SS Josh Rojas - 3B Marcell Ozuna - DH Ketel Marte - 2B Austin Riley - 3B Christian Walker - 1B William Contreras - C David Peralta - LF Matt Olson - 1B Pavin Smith - RF Adam Duvall - RF Alek Thomas - CF Guillermo Heredia - LF Jake Hager - SS Michael Harris - CF Jose Herrera - C Kyle Wright - RHP M. Bumgarner - LHP

Roster moves

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the following roster moves:

Recalled LHP Paul Fry (No. 43) from Triple-A Reno.

Placed RHP Humberto Castellanos on the 15-day injured list (strained right elbow).

The dropping of Castellanos from the rotation isn’t much of a surprised, as he had been seriously underwhelming the last couple of outings, with velocity which (as Jack noted last night) was inconsistent at best. Whether this is a “genuine” injury, or more of an excuse, is uncertain. Fry is obviously intended as a short-term replacement, to give us an extra bullpen arm until the next time Castellanos’s spot comes up. With an off-day tomorrow, that could potentially be as far off as next Tuesday, and will likely be in Cincinnati regardless. Fry has a 95 ERA+ over five season in the majors, though his last effective season was 2020. He’ll become the 24th “true” pitcher used by the D-backs this season.

I’m going to be a little distracted for this one, since I’ll be paying more attention to the Scotland vs. Ukraine World Cup qualifier, which starts in about 45 minutes after this is published. The winner moves on to face Wales this weekend, with a spot at stake in the finals, being held in Qatar this winter. I suspect this game is a bit like the 2001 World Series. By which I mean, just as most of the neutrals probably wanted the Yankees to win that for 9/11 reasons, most neutrals probably want the Ukraine to win for “being invaded” reasons. See also: the Eurovision Song Content, where the thoroughly mediocre Ukrainian entry won. Me, bitter about the UK coming second a result? Never... :)

After a dramatic, come from behind (not once, but twice) win like last night, it’s always a factor how the teams concerned will respond. You would expect the D-backs to have momentum, but that can perhaps be a dangerous thing. You have to look no further than the first series of the season for an example. Arizona got a walk-off home-run from Seth Beer (remember him?) to triumph on Opening Day, but came out extremely flat the next day, and were two-hit by Sean Manaea in a 3-0 defeat. Scoping out walk-off wins by the D-backs over the past couple of seasons, where they played the same team the next day, there does not appear to be any particular trend in terms of follow-up wins or losses.