Snake Bytes: 6/1 - Down, But Not Out

Diamondbacks News

Atlanta 7, Arizona 8

The Braves slapped Arizona starter, Humberto Castellanos around, but the Arizona offense picked him up by going to work against a fatigued Charlie Morton and the Atlanta bullpen.

Cooper Hummel, Walk-Off Hero

Cooper Hummel hooked a double into shallow right field to drive home David Peralta in the tenth inning, capping off a dramatic come-from-behind win by the Snakes.

Arizona Offense Carries the Night

The Diamondbacks received contributions from up and down the lineup to take game two of the series from Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves.

Arizona Watching Infielders to Identify Pitches

Torey Lovullo and the Diamondbacks are doing their best to find an edge wherever they can. This includes watching the setup of middle infielders in an attempt to see if they are tipping pitches by being what Lovullo calls a “stomper”.

Other Baseball News

Gabe Kapler Returns to Protest After Pause for Memorial Day

Gabe Kapler’s continued protest of coming out to stand for the National Anthem resumed Tuesday night. The manager paused his protest to observe the time-honoured tradition during pre-game ceremonies on Memorial Day. The Giants’ manager has remained in the clubhouse four of the last five games to protest the direction of the nation after the school shootings that killed 21 in Uvalde, Texas, last week.

Disgraced Former Manager, Mickey Callaway Fired by Mexican League Team

Mickey Callaway, who was placed on Major League Baseball’s ineligible list last May following the conclusion of the league’s investigation into his alleged lewd behavior toward five women, was fired by the Acereros de Monclova of the Mexican League on Monday after he managed them to a 16-17 start.