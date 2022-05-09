Game #30: 5/9, Diamondbacks vs. Marlins

Zac Gallen, Noe Ramirez and Joe Mantiply combined on a five-hit shutout of the Colorado Rockies, as the Diamondbacks won the rubber game of the series and climbed back over .500 again. Gallen scattered five hits over seven innings, walking none and striking out seven batters. He improved his record to 2-0, and dropped his season ERA below ons to 0.95. Ramirez and Mantiply then combined to retire the last six Rockies in order, three of them by the K.

Arizona took the lead for good with a three-run second inning. Ketel Marte doubled, then Geraldo Perdomo walked, and Marte scored on a Nick Ahmed single. Alek Thomas made his major-league debut, but struck out swinging. However, José Herrera picked him up, delivering his first extra-base hit of the season, a two-run double to make it 3-0. Thomas got his first MLB hit in the fifth, doubling to lead things off. He scored later in the inning on a wild pick off from Rockies starter German Marquez.

Marte had three of the Diamondbacks seven hits, getting his season average up above the Uecker line, to .206. Perdomo walked twice and David Peralta reached base twice, on a hit and a walk. Here are a couple of interesting Tweets:

Today was the D-backs 8th "non-taco" win i.e. when scoring fewer than five runs. They had eight non-taco wins in all of 2021.



Record when scoring < 5 runs:

2022: 8-11

2021: 8-84 — AZ SnakePit (@AZSnakepit) May 8, 2022

#Dbacks starting pitchers since April 29th (nine games):



52 IP, 33 H, 7 R, 5 ER, 6 BB, 38 K, 0.87 ERA, 0.83 WHIP. — Jesse Friedman (@JesseNFriedman) May 8, 2022

Ingrid Bergman: Zac Gallen, +29.0%

Milla Jovovich: Jose Herrera, +16.0%

Leelee Sobieski: Christian Walker, -4.1%

Sadly, it appears that the guest recapper was a no-show. Arizona's next opponents are the Miami Marlins, with the first game on Monday ar 6:40 pm. Humberto Castellanos starts for the D-backs.