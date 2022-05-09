Snake Bytes: 05/09 - Second Straight

Diamondbacks News

Where is the guest recap? Not on the AZSnakePit, so let’s go with these...

“He’s on a good run,” manager Torey Lovullo said of Gallen. “It’s because of the hard work and everything he’s doing when nobody is watching. He’s executing. That’s the name of the game. He’s dotting up his fastball. His secondary stuff, I’m sure, is tunneling very, very well. It’s deceptive and it’s powerful. He’s on a great run.”

“It felt great,” Thomas said after the game. “It was a crazy relief to get that first hit out of the way and it felt really good.”

“I’ve been waiting for this moment for a while,” Thomas said. “So really excited to be here.”

Thomas was hitting .277/.362/.495 with four homers and three stolen bases over 24 games with Triple-A Reno before the callup. Those recent numbers are solid [ahem? DBE] but only tell part of the tale of Thomas’ dominance in the Pacific Coast League over the past two seasons. Since Aug. 16, 2021 (the day of his Triple-A debut), Thomas leads qualified Triple-A hitters with a .332 average and 83 hits while ranking third with a .996 OPS and fifth with a .592 slugging percentage.

If Thomas sticks in MLB how long before CC in Reno? Next week? next month? July?



what if he keeps raking in Reno. Post trade deadline or Sept callup?



Smarter, better informed people than me, some you know, keep telling me it's unlikely. And yet, I can't shake the thought — Jack Sommers (@shoewizard59) May 9, 2022

Around The MLB

An international signing for the D’Backs in 2004, Parra played his first five-plus MLB seasons in Arizona, establishing himself as one of the game’s best defensive outfielders. Parra won two Gold Gloves and a Fielding Bible Award during his time with the D’Backs, and also showed some occasional pop at the plate.

Parra won the World Series with the Nats in 2019, was on a minor league contract with them this year but will move into a new role as a special assistant in the Nationals front office.

Yet another (former) Padres’ pitcher who’ll be out for quite a while. What have they done to pitchers in San Diego?

“Pure panic”, said Josh VanMeter when asked what went through his mind when he was asked to take place behind the plate. Catcher Robert Pérez collapsed while trying to round second base and under normal circumstances backup Andrew Knapp would have filled in for Pérez, but Knapp was ejected in the bottom of the sixth inning for arguing a check swing call. It was VanMeter’s first time since high school to work as a catcher.

It was the 600th career double for Detroit’s DH, making Cabrera one of only three players in MLB history to have 3,000+ career hits, 600+ doubles and 500+ home runs. He joins Hank Aaron and Albert Pujols in that elite tier.

Across The Atlantic

Interesting overview of the Europeans playing professional baseball. Highlighting Blue Jays prospect and Dutchie Sem Robberse.