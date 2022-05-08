Diamondbacks Minor League Recap 5/7/2022

Top Performances

Reno: Buddy Kennedy, two R, two H, four RBI, BB, HR, TPL

Amarillo: Eduardo Diaz, two R, two H, five RBI, BB, two HR

Hillsboro: Jamison Hill, 4.2 IP, 4 H, R, ER, BB, six SO

Visalia: Yaifer Perdomo, 4.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, BB, nine SO

Despite scoring six times in the first inning, the Aces were unable to come out on top. For their pitchers surrendered a seven-run fourth to the Express, in a game which saw 18 runs scored by the end of that frame. It started well, Buddy Kennedy hitting a grand slam in the first, but Drey Jameson couldn't get through two innings. He walked five batters in 1.2 IP, including two with the bases loaded. But it was Taylor Widener who took the L. He retired two of seven batters faced, with the other five all scoring. Caleb Baragar then allowed the two runners he inherited to cross home, plus two of his own, as Round Rock took the lead for good.

Kevin Ginkel was the best Reno pitcher, striking out three in the ninth, and Mack Lemieux worked 1.1 scoreless innings between Jameson and Widener. Jake McCarthy led the offense for the Aces, getting four hits and driving in three runs, while Kennedy added a triple to his home-run, and walked. Dominic Canzone reached base three times, on a hit and two walks, also stealing a base.

On the 10th anniversary of his first Little League home-run, Corbin Carroll went deep for the sixth and seventh time. He wasn't the only Sod Poodle with a multi-homer game either, as Eduardo Diaz connected for his first two homers of the season, including a fifth inning grand-slam. Juan Centeno also went deep, but it still wasn't enough for Amarillo, who lost by the odd run in twenty-three. Credit is due though for fighting back after falling to an 8-0 deficit by the middle of third. Starter Blake Walston was tagged for eight runs, seven earned, in two innings, on eight hits and two walks.

Another positive..



WE HAVE @corbin_carroll!!



6th COR- of the year! pic.twitter.com/r8F0rVoEtq — Amarillo Sod Poodles (@sodpoodles) May 8, 2022

The Sod Poodles did get a pair of zeroes from Josh Green, and two more scoreless frames by Ryan Weiss. But in between, Kai-Wei Lin allowed six hits and a walk in his 1.1 innings and was charged with four runs, all earned. Carroll and Diaz combined to drive in nine runs out of the top two spots in the order. Centeno had the other two RBI, singling twice in addition to his long ball. Corbin is now hitting .322 for the season, with an OPS of 1.100, so surely is not much longer for this level of baseball.

High-A Hillsboro 3/4 @ Eugene 2/3

The Hops swept both ends of their seven inning double-header against the Emeralds, winning each game by one run. In the opener, Spencer Brickhouse doubled home the go-ahead run in the seventh, for the visitors’ only extra-base hit of the game, and Austin Pope then notched his second save of the season. Starter Jamison Hill allowed one run over 4.2 innings, on four hits and a walk with six strikeouts, and Hugh Fisher vultured the win in relief, despite allowing Eugene to tie the game in the sixth. Cam Coursey singled twice for Hillsboro.

The nightcap saw the lead change hands in the second, third and fourth innings, and Jake Rice worked a six-out save, stranding the tying run at third for the end of the seventh. Hops starter Kenny Hernandez gave up two runs over three innings, on four hits and two walks with five strikeouts, and Marcus Tineo picked up the W, striking out the side around a walk in the fourth. A.J. Vuckovich, Elian Miranda and Caleb Roberts each had a pair of hits for Hillsboro, Miranda swatting his first home-run in the second inning.

After a few rough outings (he came in with an ERA of 15.26), starting pitcher Yaifer Perdomo found his game tonight. Perdomo struck out nine over 4.2 scoreless innings, on just two hits and a walk. The Rawhide bullpen followed with 4.1 frames of one-run ball, highlighted by Junior Mieses striking out three of the five batters he faced. David Sanchez worked a scoreless ninth, to pick up his second save of the season. All told, Rawhide pitchers combined for 18 strikeouts.

It was almost as much for the Visalia batters, who struck out a total of 15 times. Jordan Lawlar picked up a golden sombrero, but still has an OPS for the year of .946. Deyvison De Los Santos had two of the Rawhide’s six hits, while Oscar Santos drove in a pair of runs with his fourth inning double, and also had his side’s only base on balls.