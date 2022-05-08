Snake Bytes: 5/8 Happy Mother’s Day!

Team News

D-backs reinstate J.B. Wendelken from IL, option Luis Frias

Kelly out with oblique strain

D-backs’ Madison Bumgarner said ejection had greater impact on others

“I don’t need an apology, Corbin Martin needs an apology,” Bumgarner told reporters Saturday. “He was forced to come in and throw four innings. And then, unfortunately, needed too many days off where we’re down a pitcher. So now he’s in Triple-A. So that affected him in a much bigger way.”

Light-hitting Diamondbacks can’t close out Rockies in 9th-inning collapse

Rockies’ 9th-inning rally spoils gem by D-backs RHP Zach Davies

Simplified approach paying off for Diamondbacks’ Pavin Smith

Ex Dbacks on the move



Mets hitting coach believes MLB is still using juiced balls for national TV games

(Eric Chavez)

AL and the other Divisions



Giants pay tribute to ‘forever grateful’ Posey

Miggy in another special club: 600 2Bs, 500 HRs, 3,000 hits

It was the 600th career double for Detroit’s DH, making Cabrera one of only three players in MLB history to have 3,000+ career hits, 600+ doubles and 500+ home runs. He joins Hank Aaron and Albert Pujols in that elite tier.

Injuries & Moves: Byron exits with right hip tightness

Brewers Place Andrew McCutchen On COVID List

Molina joins rare company with 1,000th RBI

He became just the seventh Cardinal in history to reach that mark.

.....RBI No. 1,000 came in the second inning, when Molina hit a line drive to right field to plate Juan Yepez from third. It made Molina just the eighth catcher with 2,000 hits and 1,000 RBIs and placed him just one hit behind Mike Piazza for sixth all-time among primary catchers

These rivals have nothing but praise for Ohtani

“I hope we don’t start taking that for granted, like it’s old hat,” Angels manager Joe Maddon said. “It’s just so unusual, it’s otherworldly. I just hope that people understand how unusual it is what you’re seeing, and please never take it for granted.”

Farm Implements



Kennedy Launches Grand Slam in 13-10 Corazones [Reno Aces] Loss to Chupacabras [Round Rock]

Hops Throw One-Hitter, but Lose 1-0

From yesterday.

Anything Goes



This day in history:

1541, Spanish conquistador Hernando de Soto reaches the Mississippi River, one of the first Europeans to do so. The Battle of Spotsylvania happens in 1864, as RE Lee beats Grant.

Germany capitulated and surrendered to the Western Allies in 1945. The Soviets did not have an official authorized to sign the surrender terms on hand, so officially the war for them ended on May 9th. Over 600 Soviets were killed in that 24 hour time frame .



This day in baseball history:

Stuff happened, but I think I will just leave these here.... (the youtube is incorrect, it says it was 2000 it was 2001)



The box score

In 1997 on this date, the Orioles stopped RJ51’s 16 game winning streak.



https://arizonasports.com/story/3132994/outcomes-for-the-coyotes-in-the-2022-nhl-draft-lottery-top-prospects/



Celebrating mothers throughout MLB

Thank you to my mom and to all mothers. Happy Mothers Day! <3