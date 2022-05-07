Snake Bytes: 5/7 - NL West is MLBest

Diamondbacks News

Colorado 1, Arizona 4

C.J. Cron spotted Colorado to an early lead against Merrill Kelly and the Diamondbacks with a first-inning RBI double. Then, Kelly settled in and pitched on cruise control. The right-hander fell one out short of pitching his first complete game. Daulton Varsho provided the game-winning RBI with a blast to right field and Mark Melancon, just activated from COVID protocols, completed the one-out save for the Snakes.

Merrill Kelly Masterful Versus Rockies

With 8 2⁄ 3 innings of one-run ball on Friday night, Kelly moved himself to the top of the MLB ERA leaderboard with a sterling 1.22 ERA.

Kelly’s Dominance Lifts Snakes

After a first-inning hiccup, Merrill Kelly put his foot on Colorado’s throat and didn’t let up until their were two outs in the ninth, when he gave way to Mark Melancon for the save.

Sergio Alcántara Designated for Assignment, Corbin Martin to Reno

With the return of Josh Rojas to the 26-man roster, Sergio Alcántara fell victim to the roster crunch. The team also brought Mark Melancon back off the IL, meaning a second spot was needed on the roster. This resulted in Corbin Martin being optioned to AAA-Reno

The Magic Behind the Daily Roster

Steve Gilbert looks at what it takes to keep the organization’s team rosters functioning.

Bellino Disciplined, Apologizes to Bumgarner

Dan Bellino, the umpire who ejected Arizona Diamondbacks starter Madison Bumgarner in his last start, has been disciplined and issued an apology on Friday, according to ESPN’s Jesse Rogers.

Other Baseball News

Have you ever seen anyone homer while FALLING DOWN?!



Welcome back, Ronald Acuña Jr. pic.twitter.com/LPm3GEBg5V — MLB (@MLB) May 7, 2022

San Francisco ‘Giant’ Takes the Mound

San Francisco’s Sean Hjelle made his MLB debut coming in in relief in the seventh inning. Hjelle is listed at a towering 6-foot 11-inches, tying him with Jon Rauch as the tallest player on record to play in the majors.