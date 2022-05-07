Diamondbacks Minor League Recap 5/4-5/6/2022

Wednesday May 4th

The Diamondbacks Minor League affiliates combined for a 1-3 record

Top Prospect Performances

Amarillo CF Corbin Carroll: 1 for 5, 2B, R

Visalia SS Jordan Lawlar: 0 for 4, R

Reno CF Alek Thomas: 0 for 5

Reno RHP Ryne Nelson: 5 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 3 BB, 6 K, 90 pitches (59 strikes)

Amarillo RHP Bryce Jarvis: 5 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 BB, 7 K, 84 pitches (50 strikes)

This game started as a pitcher’s duel between Ryne Nelson and Jake Latz with Nelson allowing just 1 run in the first 4 innings. That was enough for Reno (12-14) at the time, as they scratched across two runs to take a 2-1 lead at the time. The lead would not last as Nelson would get tagged for a 3-run homer in the 5th to end his start on a whimper. The bullpen wasn’t able to keep Round Rock off the scoreboard late, as Mitchell Stumpo and Mack Lemieux each allowed a run in their respective innings.

Amarillo (13-10) jumped all over A’s pitching prospect Ryan Cusick, who was picked up in the Matt Olson deal, hitting 2 homers and scoring 8 times against last year’s 24th overall pick. Amarillo would score 10 times between the first four innings on the strength of four home runs. That allowed Jarvis to cruise through this game, although he would allow 3 runs in 5 innings with 7 punchouts and 3 walks.

Scott Randall cruised through the first four innings, but got slammed with a 4-spot in the 5th after Hillsboro (11-11) built up a 4-0 lead. Tim Tawa’s 4-hit game, including a 2-run homer in the 5th, paced the Hops lineup. Kyle Backhus would allow 1 run in 2 innings and Bobby Ay would walk 4 straight hitters in the 8th to put the Hops down 7-4. Spencer Brickhouse would homer in the 9th, but the Hops would strand the potential tying and go-ahead runs on base.

Visalia (6-17) would get a more competitive effort from the pitching, but would fall in the 9th. They would score first, taking advantage of sloppy defense to take a 2-0 lead on a Junior Franco double+E9 followed by a JJ D’Orazio sacrifice fly. Josh Swales would give up 3 runs in the bottom of the 3rd, which put the Rawhide down 3-2. Visalia would even things up on the 6th after Jordan Lawlar reached on an error and scored on a Deyvison De Los Santos double. The score would remain tied until the bottom of the 9th, as a walk and a HBP set up a walk-off single+E9 with 1 out.

Thursday May 5th

The Diamondbacks affiliates combined for a 1-2 record. Hillsboro’s game was cancelled due to rain.

Top Prospect Performances

Amarillo DH Corbin Carroll: 0 for 3, BB

Visalia SS Jordan Lawlar: 2 for 2, 2 BB

Reno CF Alek Thomas: 2 for 3, 2B, HR (4), 2 BB, 2 RBI, 3 R

Reno (13-14) took quick control in this game, scoring 7 of their 8 runs in the first 2 innings of the game. Alek Thomas’ fingertips were all over this game, reaching base 4 times, scoring three runs, and driving home two. Stone Garrett also added a bases clearing triple in the first. The early run support was fine for Tommy Henry, who probably pitched more aggressively in the zone with the early lead with 8 hits allowed, 3 runs, no walks, and 4 Ks in 5 2⁄ 3 innings. The solid start allowed Reno to cruise to victory.

The Amarillo (13-11) offense was put in check, as they managed just 6 singles and 2 walks in the game. Deyni Olivero allowed 3 runs in 4 innings, with the long ball coming back to bite him in his last inning. Despite getting 5 shutout innings from the bullpen, Amarillo simply never got the bats in gear in this game.

A bad start by Avery Short put Visalia (6-18) in a 7-0 hole after two innings. Undeterred, the Rawhide would fight their way back into the game with 5 runs in the 5th inning. Visalia hitters recorded 5 hits and had 6 batters reach base with most of the damage happening into 2 outs. They would creep a run closer in the 7th thanks to Jordan Lawlar’s speed causing a stolen base (#15) plus a throwing error by the catcher to get himself to 3rd with 1 out. Deyvison De Los Santos would hit a sac fly to score Lawlar. Visalia would have the potential tying run on base in the final two innings, but fail to capitalize on those run scoring chances.

Friday May 6th

The Diamondbacks Minor League affiliates combined for an 0-4 record, the first time all four affiliates were swept in a single night.

Top Prospect Performances

Amarillo RF Corbin Carroll: 0 for 2, 3 BB, SB

Reno RF/CF Alek Thomas: 1 for 4, BB, RBI

Amarillo RHP Brandon Pfaadt: 5 1⁄ 3 IP, 8 H, 3 R, 1 BB, 5 K, 88 pitches (64 strikes)

Tyler Gilbert was blasted for 6 runs in the first inning and the rout was on at that point. Reno’s (13-15) pitchers got crushed in this game, eventually requiring the team to utilize a position player on the mound for the 9th inning. Jake McCarthy added a homer in the loss.

Amarillo (13-12) had a rough day with runners on base, ultimately going 1-10 w/ RISP and leaving 9 on base. They also figured out how to neutralize Corbin Carroll, by just walking him. Brandon Pfaadt got hit around a bit, giving up 3 runs on 8 hits, 1 walk, and 5 strikeouts in 5 1⁄ 3 innings.

Hillsboro pitchers collective gave up one gosh darn hit but still lost. The hit itself was inconsequential, but Eugene scored when Julio Frias was unable to throw anything close to the strike zone and uncorked 3 wild pitches and walked 2. That spoiled a strong, no-hit start from John Carver who walked 2 and struck out 10 in 5 innings.

Visalia (6-19) got smashed in this game, as a Glenallen Hill Jr. solo home run accounted for their only run with Jordan Lawlar getting a rest day. Visalia pitchers also dropped the ball in this one, with three of the four pitchers they used surrendering 2+ runs in this game.