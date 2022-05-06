Diamondbacks Game Preview #27: Diamondbacks vs. Rockies

Today's Lineups ROCKIES DIAMONDBACKS Connor Joe - LF Daulton Varsho - CF Charlie Blackmon - DH Pavin Smith - RF Randal Grichuk - RF David Peralta - LF C.J. Cron - 1B Christian Walker - 1B Ryan McMahon - 3B Josh Rojas - 3B Elias Diaz - C Ketel Marte - 2B Brendan Rodgers - 2B Seth Beer - DH Sam Hilliard - CF Nick Ahmed - SS Jose Iglesias - SS Carson Kelly - C Chad Kuhl - RHP Merrill Kelly - RHP

Roster moves

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the following roster moves:

Reinstated RHP Mark Melancon from the injured list.

Reinstated INF Josh Rojas (strained right oblique) from the 10-day injured list.

Designated INF Sergio Alcántara for assignment.

Optioned RHP Corbin Martin to Triple-A Reno yesterday.

Hey, I’m back. It was a pleasant enough trip across to Scotland, though Mrs. S still found it too chilly for her liking. Thanks in particular to James and Jack for keeping things ticking over in my absence. I really did not expect to come back and find the D-backs with a shot at climbing on top of Mt. .500 once again, having gone 7-3 against the Dodgers, Cardinals and Marlins. We’ll see if it lasts. You don’t need a long memory to remember last season, where the team started off 15-13, before going belly up as the rotation turned into an episode of Gray’s Anatomy. So far, that hasn’t happened, but the fact the team has been outscored by 17 runs definitely makes me nervous.

However, if there’s any team which is historically likely to get off to a hot start, it may be the Rockies. Since the start of the 2011 season, Colorado ranks overall 27th for win percentage in the majors at .460 (Arizona are 20th at .479). But through the end of April? The Rockies, shoot up twenty spots, having been the seventh-best team in the majors, with a win percentage of .525. That’s the result of seasons like 2011, where they began the year going 17-8, only to be 56-81 the rest of rest of the way. However, things have changed of late. Indeed, you have to go back to 2017 to find the last time Colorado’s W% in April was better than their overall figure. Things have been more like last season, where they started off 9-17.

Looking at the schedule so far though, that streak could be coming to an end. So far, only three of their 25 games have been within the buzz-saw which is the NL West, where every team is currently at or above .500. They are ranked 26th in the majors for strength of schedule so far, compared to Arizona’s third (the toughest in the National League), but still have been outscored by their opponents, 120-129. Baseball Prospectus’s PECOTA Standings, which take those kind of things into account, currently project them to finish last in the West with only 71.5 wins. I would definitely be extremely surprised if they can maintain their .571 April W% the rest of the way.

Torey Lovullo notes

Corbin Martin Optioned to Reno: He was chosen to send out because he just threw and he’s stretched out. They believe his future in the organization is as a starter, so they want him to continue that development. But he may be recalled to either relieve or start as the need arises.

Sergio Alcantara DFA: This was a tough call and they had many meetings on this. Ultimately they were prioritizing defense and they clearly felt Geraldo Perdomo has been standing out on the defensive end.

Perdomo will play “at least 4 days a week”, and Torey ascertained that was enough. Josh Rojas is not going to play every day, nor is Nick Ahmed, and Ketel Marte needs days off as well. Torey would not say whether Rojas’ days off would come against lefties, who Rojas hit well last year. He’ll be more focused on when Josh’s body needs a day off.

Mark Melancon: Torey said he does not have the luxury of easing Melancon back in, as the bullpen is gassed. If there is a save opportunity tonight he’ll be the closer. He threw two or three times while he was on the IL. He played catch every day.

Madison Bumgarner: Torey would not share his thoughts on the ejection from Dan Bellino. He did indicate that Bumgarner will not be moved up in the rotation due to the short outing, He is likely to stay in turn, but they have not made final decision. Humberto Castellanos lines up for Monday May 9th game against the Marlins, and Bumgarner’s next turn would come on next Tuesday if they don’t change.