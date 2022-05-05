Snake Bytes 5/5: Quinientos De Mayo

Diamondbacks 8 @ Miami 7, SWEEP

Diamondbacks lose MadBum and lead, but rally for win on Pavin Smith homer

A rare series sweep in Miami just didn’t seem to be in the cards for the Diamondbacks on Wednesday afternoon. Not after starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner was ejected after one inning of work for profanity directed at an umpire, and not after the Marlins took a three-run lead after two innings.

MadBum ejected after just 1 inning

Pavin Smith responds to ‘overrated’ chant with go-ahead homer

Some fans chanted "overrated" right before Pavin Smith's at-bat.



And then what happened? pic.twitter.com/fjbt3ycA1D — Bally Sports Arizona (@BALLYSPORTSAZ) May 4, 2022

Mark Melancon throws in bullpen

Melancon has been on the injured list since last Friday after a positive COVID-19 test. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said the team cleared everything with MLB to allow Melancon to participate in the activity with no one else around.

Play ball and celebrate Mother’s Day at Chase Field this weekend

“Baseball is a family sport,” said D-backs President & CEO Derrick Hall. “We are proud to honor the critical role moms, stepmoms, grandmas and other maternal figures play in our families and our lives.”

Baseball News:

Dusty Baker joins 2000 win club

Baker, 72, became the 12th AL/NL manager to reach 2,000 wins – and first Black manager – as the Astros beat the Mariners, 4-0, at Minute Maid Park. Of the previous 11 managers to reach 2,000 career victories, 10 of them are in the Hall of Fame. The only one who isn’t is Bruce Bochy (2,003 wins), who’s not yet eligible for induction.

