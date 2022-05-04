Diamondbacks Game Preview #26: Diamondbacks @ Marlins

If the Snakes win again today that they will officially have what some like to call a “winning streak”. I have it on good authority that it has happened before.

Today's Lineups DIAMONDBACKS MARLINS Daulton Varsho - CF Jon Berti - 3B Pavin Smith - RF Jesus Aguilar - 1B David Peralta - LF Jorge Soler - LF Seth Beer - 1B Garrett Cooper - DH Cooper Hummel - DH Brian Anderson - RF Ketel Marte - 2B Jazz Chisholm - 2B Sergio Alcantara - 3B Miguel Rojas - SS Geraldo Perdomo - SS Bryan De La Cruz - CF Jose Herrera - C Payton Henry - C M. Bumgarner - LHP E. Hernandez - RHP

The Diamondbacks are pressing the platoon advantage today. There are no right-handed bats in today’s lineup against the Marlin’s right-handed starter. This means the hot bat of Jordan Luplow gets the day off (at least initially), but that Seth Beer is rejoining the lineup. With Walker sitting, Beer will play first and Cooper Hummel will fill the role of DH. Miami is responding largely in kind, with dynamic Jazz Chisholm as the only left-handed bat in the lineup for the Fish.

Pitching Matchup

Madison Bumgarner 1-1 (1.17 ERA - tied 2nd in the NL) vs Elieser Hernandez 2-1 (5.75 ERA)

The Diamondbacks will send veteran lefty, Madison Bumgarner to the mound in an attempt to secure their first series sweep and first winning streak of the season. In his last three starts, Bumgarner has been even more impressive than his already impressive season line. In that span, the lefty has posted a 0.60 ERA across 15 innings, holding his opponents to a measly .176 batting average. During the course of his career, Marlins Park has not been the kindest place for Bumgarner, though it has not been atrocious. In seven starts, Bumgarner is 2-2 with a 4.24 ERA with six home runs allowed. Brian Anderson will be the Marlin to watch against Bumgarner. The Marlins’ third baseman has 11 plate appearances against the southpaw, over the course of which he has posted a 1.064 OPS. However, in 2021, despite the struggles of both Bumgarner and the Diamondbacks, Bumgarner was 1-0 in two starts with a 0.69 ERA and a WHIP of 0.462. The Diamondbacks will be hoping for more of the same against this mostly similar Miami roster.

Elieser Hernandez is a fastball heavy flyball pitcher who (luckily for him) has a penchant for limiting hard contact. With a fastball, slider, change repertoire, Hernandez commands the strike zone well, working heavily off his 91.5 mph fastball. However, as his opponent today has learned over the last few seasons, too many low velocity fastballs in the zone can lead to disastrous results. While Hernandez gets decent movement on his fastball and spots it well, he relies on it enough that opposing hitters can sit on it with regularity. The Miami righty simply doesn’t have enough mustard on his fastball to blow it by MLB hitters. The last two days, the Diamondbacks have been ambushing first-pitch fastballs to great effect. Today is clearly a day to continue that trend.

Other Notes

D-backs starters’ 2.49 ERA is second in the Majors behind the Dodgers (1.90)

The D-backs have homered in 11 of their last 14 games, since April 20, with their 19 home runs during that span second in the Majors behind the Yankees (24)

Jordan Luplow has reached base safely in 4 of his last 5 games, is hitting .313 (5-for-16)/1.076 OPS with 2 homers, 5 RBI and 2 walks

Joe Mantiply has 11 straight scoreless outings (10.0 IP) to begin the season.

Despite have the #16 winning percentage in baseball (.480), the Diamondbacks have the poor luck of being in the only division in baseball with four teams over the .500 mark. With a win today, the Diamondbacks could once again reach the summit of Mt .500, making it every team in the NL West.