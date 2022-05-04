Diamondbacks Minor League Recap 5/3/2022

The Diamondbacks Minor League affiliates combined for a 1-2 record

Top Prospect Performances

Amarillo CF Corbin Carroll: 1 for 4, HR (5), BB, 2 RBI, R

Visalia SS Jordan Lawlar: 1 for 3, BB, SB, RBI, R

Reno CF Alek Thomas: 2 for 4, BB, SB, RBI, 3 R

Amarillo RHP Slade Cecconi: 4 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 BB, 3 K, 77 pitches (45 strikes)

A rough start by Dan Straily put Reno (12-13) in a 6-0 hole in the 4th. However the Reno offense would battle back, scoring the next 9 runs to take a 9-6 lead. Contributions up and down the lineup, getting multi-hit efforts from Alek Thomas, a rehabbing Josh Rojas, Jake McCarthy, and Braden Bishop. While the hitters were putting up runs on the socreboard, they got solid relief efforts from Humberto Mejia and Miguel Aguilar, who combined for 3 1⁄ 3 scoreless. The lead would not last though, as a 5-run 8th inning against Jesus Liranzo and Caleb Baragar would give Round Rock the lead for good. Liranzo would fail to retire any of the four batters he faced and Baragar would surrender a grand slam. Ryan Meisinger would allow 2 runs in the 9th inning.

Slade Cecconi struggled with traffic on the bases, but limited the damage to just 2 solo homers in 4 innings. On the other side, Amarillo (12-10) had very little issues hitting the ball, starting with a 4-spot of Athletics pitching prospect J.T. Ginn in the 2nd. Blaze Alexander drove home a run on a triple and Corbin Carroll socked a 2-run homer just inside the LF pole after a wild pitch scored Alexander. The homer was Carroll’s 5th of this young season.

Corbin Carroll flexes his opposite-field pop



The @Dbacks’ No. 2 prospect drills his fifth homer for the @sodpoodles. pic.twitter.com/aT2UauDsox — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) May 4, 2022

That lead would hold up, as the Sod Poodles bullpen would only allow 1 run in 5 innings. Dominic Fletcher would assist the bullpen by continuing to pad the lead, hitting out a pair of solo home runs to make it easier to hold the lead.

Visalia (6-16) would lose another game with a similar script, as the pitching, defense, and hitting wasn’t very good despite a decent game from top SS prospect Jordan Lawlar. Ironically enough, Visalia would score 2 in the first on a Jean Walters triple, Lawlar’s RBI single, and then another RBI hit by Shane Muntz. However the pitching would immediately crumble, as Visalia pitchers would surrender 3 walks, plunk 2 hitters, yank 3 wild pitches, commit two errors in the field and had a balk in this game to put Inland Empire in easy run scoring opportunities.