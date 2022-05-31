Snake Bytes: 5/31 - Down Go the Champs!

Last Night’s Game

Turambar | Diamondbacks 6, Braves 2: Th-th-that’s all, folks

Jack Sommers [dbacks.com] | Gallen steps up as D-backs’ ‘stopper’

“The D-backs really needed Zac Gallen to come out and reestablish order as the stopper of the rotation on Monday night at Chase Field. After all, they’d just suffered a four-game sweep at the hands of the Dodgers, and in Gallen’s previous start against the Royals, he had given up six runs.

While it may not have been pretty, Gallen did what he needed to do, leaving the game with a 6-2 lead in the sixth as the D-backs went on to beat the Braves by that same score.”

Make sure to click on the link, read the full story, then click on the hands icon at the bottom to show support for one of our own. Jack’s filling in for Steve Gilbert, who’s currently out with COVID.

Nick Piecoro [Arizona Republic] | Torey Lovullo ejected as Gallen, Diamondbacks take win over Braves

“In a matter of seconds, the focus during the fifth inning on Monday night shifted from catcher Jose Herrera trying to keep right-hander Zac Gallen from getting ejected to manager Torey Lovullo trying to keep both his catcher and pitcher from getting tossed.

Both Herrera and Lovullo were successful — Lovullo was the only one ejected — an outcome that, in a way, was one of many that worked out in the Diamondbacks’ favor during a 6-2 win over the Atlanta Braves at Chase Field.”

Alex Weiner [Arizona Sports] | D-backs capitalize on chances, rally after Lovullo ejection in win vs. Braves

“The Arizona Diamondbacks took advantage of their scoring opportunities with contributions from the middle of the order in a 6-2 victory over the Atlanta Braves Monday night at Chase Field.

The D-backs (24-26) struggled to capitalize with runners aboard in their past two losses against the Los Angeles Dodgers, but they converted a pair of three-run innings against Atlanta (23-26) to snap a four-game losing streak.”

MLB News

Associated Press | Kody Clemends, 26-year-old son of Roger Clemens, gets call to join Detroit Tigers, and dad ‘loved it’

“Kody Clemens, the 26-year-old son of seven-time Cy Young Award winner Roger Clemens, was brought up by the Detroit Tigers on Monday for a possible major league debut.”

Mike Axisa [CBS Sports] | Jacob deGrom injury: Mets ace feels ‘completely normal,’ still waiting for clearance to throw off mound

One of baseball’s best pitchers is still sidelined with a stress reaction in his right scapula, but seems to be closer to a return now.

Mark Polishuk [MLB Trade Rumors] | White Sox Place Dallas Keuchel on Release Waivers

The answer is no, for anyone who asks if he can help the D-backs this season better than any of the arms currently stashed in AAA. I’d rather see Tyler Gilbert, who can literally do no worse but can be optioned to the minors.

MLB Injuries

Brandon Woodruff (ankle): Woodruff has a high ankle sprain in his right ankle (push-off leg), suffered in his last start (May 28th)

Seiya Suzuki (finger): Suzuki sprained the ring finger in his left hand

Carlos Correa (COVID): Correa has a positive COVID-19 Test, he will need to have 2 negative tests or wait at least 10 days before returning to action

Zack Greinke (elbow): Greinke has a flexor tendon strain in his right elbow, placed with 15-day designation. Yesterday’s Snake Bytes had an article that Greinke reported arm soreness after back to back bad starts.

Royce Lewis (knee): Lewis suffered a bone bruise in his right knee after crashing into the wall on Sunday

NCAA Tournament

Dayn Perry [CBS Sports] 2022 NCAA Baseball Tournament bracket, regional matchups: Tennessee lands top overall seed

Good idea to keep tabs on potential future D-backs currently playing this tournament. GCU and U of A are in the field of 64, with the latter traveling to the Miami regional in Coral Gables, FL.

Unashamed U of A fan, watched them win a College World Series as a college freshman 10 years ago.