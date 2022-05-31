Minor League Recap 5/28-5/29/2022

Prospect highlights

Saturday

Reno: Buddy Kennedy - 3-for-4, R, two DBL

Amarillo: Jorge Barrosa - 2-for-3, BB

Hillsboro: John Carver - 5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 SO

Visalia: No award

Sunday

Reno: Dominic Fletcher - 4-for-6, three R, two RBI, HR, DBL

Amarillo: No award

Hillsboro: Marcus Timeo - 4 IP, 1 H, R, ER, 0 BB, 5 SO

Visalia: Adrian Del Moral - 3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, BB, 2 SO

Saturday May 28th 2022

Oklahoma City Dodgers 9 Reno Aces 2

Oklahoma City's offense beat up Tyler Gilbert for six runs in 2.1 innings. Gilbert was wild, walking six batters while giving up five hits, including a three run home-run in the 3rd inning. Ryan Weiss didn't fare much better in his 1.1 innings of relief, giving up three runs as well thanks to another three run homerun in 4th inning. Caleb Barager tossed 1.1 scoreless innings. Recently acquired on the May 18th in a minor trade, Paul Fry pitched two scoreless innings. Blake Workman pitched a scoreless eighth inning.

Stone Garrett got the scoring started for Reno in the top of the second after getting hit by a pitch, advancing to third on a Buddy Kennedy double, and scoring on a Drew Ellis sac fly. Camden Duzenack then doubled, scoring Kennedy to give the Aces a 2-0 lead, the only time they'd lead the entire game.

Arkansas Travelers 8 Amarillo Sod Poodles 4

Bruce Jarvis' had a rough outing, going 5.0 innings allowing six runs (five earned) on eight hits and two walks, with just three strikeouts. Jarvis allowed a solo homer to the leadoff batter. Austin Pope pitched two innings allowed two unearned runs on two hits and a walk. Bret De Geus pitched a scoreless inning with a pair of hits allowed.

Amarillo didn't score until the fifth when they were already down 5-0, when Jeison Guzman hit a solo home run to make it 5-1. Amarillo scored three more runs in the top of the ninth to make it at least look competitive. Ti'quan Forbes doubled, Blaze Alexander walked, and Jeison Guzman was hit by a pitch to load the bases. A wild pitch allowed Forbes to score, and a Roby Enriquez would knock in Alexander and Guzman.

Hillsboro Hops 6 Vancouver Canadians 5

John Carver pitched five scoreless innings with just two hits and a walk allowed, while striking out five. Bobby Ay pitched scoreless sixth inning, with a hit and two walks allowed. Hugh Fisher struggled, pitching 1.1 innings with four runs allowed on four hits, a hit by pitch, and a walk allowed. It was partly because Shane Backhus inherited the bases loaded with one out, and allowed all three inherited runners to score. Backhus would end up being tagged for a run on three hits, though he didn't walk any batters and struck out three.

Tim Tawa hit a triple in the third, driving in two runs, then stole home to give the Hops a 3-0 lead. Down 5-3 going into the bottom of the 8th, Spencer Brickhouse hit a three run homerun to give Hillsboro a 6-5 lead they would hold onto.

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes 10 Visalia Rawhide 1

The less said about this one, probably the better. Liam Norris went just 1.2 innings, Listher Sosa went 2.1 innings, and Carlos Meza went 2.0 innings, but each gave up three runs. Although to be fair at least Sosa's weren't earned runs. Rael Santos managed to give up just a run in his two innings of work. The lone run came via a base loaded groundout in the 7th. And, moving rapidly on to Sunday’s games!

Sunday May 29, 2022

Reno Aces 10 Oklahoma City Dodgers 6

Ryne Nelson had a solid start, going 5.0 inning with two runs allowed on four hits and two walks, with eight strikeouts. Edwin Uceta allowed a hit and a walk while striking out four in the two scoreless innings of relief that followed. Miguel Aguilar allowed a pair of hits and pair of runs the bottom of the eighth, thanks to a two run homerun, but got out of the inning without further damage. Justin Lewis pitched the ninth and allowed two runs on three hits and walk.

Dominic Fletcher led the game off with a solo homer, giving the Aces a 1-0 lead early on. Fletcher would make it 2-0 in the top of the 3rd inning, knocking in Camden Duzenack after he had doubled to lead off. Buddy Kennedy would draw a walk to put runners on 1st and 2nd. With Seth Beer batting, the pitcher balked, advancing the runners, then hit Beer with a pitch to load the bases. Drew Ellis singled, scoring Fletcher. Juan Centeno made it back-to-back singles, scoring Kennedy. Braden Bishop the ground into a force out with Beer out at home, but with the bases still loaded.

Dominic Canzone was walked, scoring Ellis. after a pitching change to former Dback Jon Duplantier, Jancarlos Cintron singled, scoring Centeno and Bishop, and giving Reno a 7-0 lead. The Aces would tack on two more runs in the next inning. Buddy Kennedy walked, stole second, and advanced to third on a ground out. Drew Ellis walked, putting runners on the corners for Juan Centeno, who singled, scoring Kennedy. Braden Bishop followed up with another single, scoring Ellis to give the Aces a now 9-0 lead. Dominic Fletcher scored the 10th run in the top of the ninth inning, after hitting a two out double, then scoring on the Buddy Kennedy single that followed.

Amarillo Sod Poodles 3, Arkansas Travellers 5

After nine starts, Deyni Olivero is still looking for his first win of 2022. This one lasted five inning, as he scattered nine hits and two walks with three strikeouts. That led to five runs, four earned. The Sod Poodles bullpen was solid, spinning three hitess innings. Ty Tice was the best of the relievers, striking out two of the three batters he faced. Keegan Curtis and Jeff Bain also were able to put up a zero.

After falling 5-0 down, Amarillo rallied for three runs in the seventh. Ti’Quan Forbes got them on the board with an RBI single, and Nick Dallesandro doubled in a pair, their only extra-base hit of the contest. The Sod Poodles got the tying run on base later in the inning, and at the plate in both the eighth and ninth, but weren’t able to come any closer.

Vancouver Canadians 2 Hillsboro Hops 0

Marcos Tineo went 4.0 innings and allowed just one run manufactured on one hit, a stolen base, and a ground out. Tineo walked none while striking out five. Luis Frias followed with two perfect innings of relief. Dillon Larsen pitched two innings and allowed a run on a pair of hits and hit by pitch. Jose Santamaria allowed a hit and a walk in a scoreless inning in the ninth.

The Hops had just six base runners: three hits, two walks, and Tristin English was hit by a pitch. Adrian Del Castillo hit a triple, but was unable to score.

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes 7 Visalia Rawhide 1

Yaifer Perdomo pitched 4.1 innings with six runs allowed on six hits and four walks. Perdomo had a particularly rough second inning, giving up a single, then a double, a walk to load the bases. After getting the first out of the inning via pop-up, Perdomo balked, forcing in the first run of the game. Jean Marcelino relieved Perdomo in the bottom of the fifth, inheriting the bases loaded with only one out, and allowed all three runs to score. Marcelino went just 2/3 an inning, and would allow a run of his own on three hits and two walks, getting both of his outs via strikeout. Adrian Del Moral pitched three scoreless and hitless innings, but also balked, hit two batters, and walked one, while striking out two.

The Rawhide were just 1-12 with runners in scoring position, but couldn't didn't score a run until the top of the ninth, when Juan Corniel doubled and scored on a Sheng Ping Chen double. Chen was the only batter with more than a hit, going 2-5 with a double. TJuan Corniel was 1-1 with aforementioned double, but walked three time. J.J. D'Orazio walked three times as well, but was 0-1. The only other player with success at the plate was Junior Franco, who was 1-3 with two walks and a stolen base, however he did have a fielding error in the big four run bottom of the fifth.