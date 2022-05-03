Snake Bytes: 5/3 - The Milk Man delivers a W

Game Recap

Diamondbacks 5, Marlins 4: Trade results inconclusive

As far as I’m concerned, we still won that trade as Chisholm went 0 for 3 head-to-head against Zac Gallen. Nothing else matters when it comes to evaluating that trade.

MLB News

Angels Option Jo Adell

I remember the debates before the 2017 Draft where we were arguing Adam Haseley vs. Jo Adell here on the Snake Pit. Adell simply hasn’t gotten it going at the MLB level for whatever rhyme or reason.

Dexter Fowler Granted Release From Minor League Deal with Blue Jays

Fowler was an All-Star on the 2016 World Champion Chicago Cubs squad, but his career is looking about over right now.

Braves Sign Hernan Perez to Minor League Deal

Perez was always a pest against the D-backs, but the well-traveled utility infielder latched onto another team looking for depth.

Mock Drafts

Baseball America: Druw Jones, OF, Wesleyan HS (GA)

Carlos Collazo collaborates with a Amateur scout to cover this mock, with the scout picking Cal Poly infielder Brooks Lee first overall to Baltimore. Collazo mocked Jones, son of 10x Gold Glover and 5x All-Star outfielder Andruw Jones, to Arizona. Jones’ expected draft range is the top 2 picks.

MLB Pipeline: Druw Jones, OF, Wesleyan HS (GA)

Jonathan Mayo makes the same selections first and second overall