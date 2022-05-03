Minor League Affiliate Recap 4/30-5/1/22

Diamondbacks affiliates took just three out of five games played on Saturday and lost all four games played on Sunday. This will be a shortened recap, without any highlighted prospect performances, just so this is published while still relevant.

Saturday April 30th.

El Paso Chihuahuas 9 Reno Aces 8

Tyler Gilbert pitched four innings and allowed five runs on four hits and three walks, with just a strikeout. Gilbert allowed a pair of homeruns in the third inning, a solo homerun and a three run homerun. Humberto Mejia went 1 2⁄ 3 innings with a run allowed on a hit and a walk. Ryan Meisinger walked a batter before getting the final out of the sixth inning. Jacob Webb allowed two runs on a hit, two walks, and a balk in the seventh inning. Kevin Ginkel pitched a scoreless eight. Mitchell Stumpo pitched the ninth and was unable to get a third out, allowing the winning run on a pair of walks followed by a single.

Already down 5-0, the Aces got their first run in the fifth in strange fashion. Dominic Miroglio reached on an error, Yadiel Rivera then reached on a passed ball and a swinging strike. Alek Thomas then singled, scoring Miroglio. The Aces scored another run in the top of the sixth in similarly odd fashion, Stone Garrett reached on an error, advanced to second on a wild pitch, and scored on another fielding error that allowed Dominic Canzone to reach safely. In a three run seventh, Yonny Hernandez was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning. Alex Thomas went down on strikes, and Wilmer Difo grounded out, advancing Hernandez to second. Drew Ellis walked, and then Hernandez and Ellis executed a double steal, advancing to second and third. Back-to-back walks to Jake McCarthy and Stone Garrett would load the bases and force in a run. Dominic Canzone then singled, scoring two more runs. The Aces would score three more runs in the top of the ninth to tie the game. Jake McCarthy hit a one out double, advanced to third on a ground out, and scored on a Dominic Canzone single. Canzone advanced to second on defensive indifference, and then third on a Buddy Kennedy single. Camden Duzenack followed up with another two out single, scoring another run. Yonny Hernandez then hit the fourth two out single in a row, scoring the third run of the inning.

Amarillo Sod Poodles 7 Northwest Arkansas Naturals 5

Brandon Pfaadt went six innings, allowed five runs on five hits and a walk, while striking out seven. Pfaddt was the victim of the long ball, with all five runs scoring via the three homeruns allowed. Thankfully for Pfaadt, Amarillo’s offense was more than up to the task, earning Pfaadt his first win of the year. Jeff Bain pitched a scoreless seventh inning, though he did allow a pair of hits. Blake Workman pitched two scoreless innings, with one hit allowed, and three strikeouts.

Andy Yerzy got the scoring (and the homerun party) started in the top of first with a two out solo home run. Leandro Cedeno hit another solo homer in the top of the second to give Amarillo an early 2-0 lead. The Naturals answered back with a pair of homers in the bottom of the second, including a two-run homer by former Dback minor leaguer Ryan Grotjohn, to make the score 2-3. The Naturals added another two-run homerun in the bottom of third to make the score 2-5. In the top of the fourth Amarillo would get back two runs. Leandro Cedeno hit his second solo homer of the game lead off the inning to make the score 3-5. Jorge Barrosa followed with a double, later scoring on a pair of ground outs to make the score 4-5. Amarillo tied the game up in the top of the fifth, after Corbin Carroll singled, Eduardo Diaz walked, Andy Yerzy ground out to move the runners to second and third. Dominic Fletcher then singled, scoring Carroll. Eduardo Diaz tried to steal home, but was thrown out. Amarillo plated two runs in the top of the seventh, after Walston had left the game, but before another pitcher took over, which but him in line for the win. Jancarlos Cintron doubled, and stole third. Eduardo Diaz then reaches on a fielder's choice, but Cintron was able to score, putting Amarillo up 6-5. Diaz stole second, advanced to third on a groundout, then scored on a Dominic Fletcher single, making the score 7-5.

Hillsboro Hops 2 Vancouver Canadians 1 [F/8]

Kenny Hernandez pitched five innings, with just one run allowed on three hits and two walks, with four strikeouts. The lone allowed came in the top of the first, but Hernandez settled down after that. Liu Fuenmayor pitched 1.1 scoreless innings with just a walk allowed. Austin Pope pitched 1.2 scoreless innings, with just a hit allowed, and a pair of strikeouts.

Down 1-0 after the top of the first, the Hops tied it right back up in the bottom of the second inning. Danny Oriente was hit by a pitch, stole second, the scored on a Jose Curpa double. That was it for the scoring until the game went into “extra” innings. With Ramses Malave as the ghost runner at second, Jose Curpa came through with another run scoring double to end the game.

Hillsboro Hops 5 Vancouver Canadians 0

Blake Walston was excellent, striking out ten batters in five shutout innings, with just two hits and walk allowed. Bobby Ay pitched two innings and kept the shutout intact. Ay also allowed a pair of hits and a walk, but hit two batters, while striking out two.

The Hops got the scoring started in the third. Jose Curpa was hit by a pitch, Tim Tawa reached on a fielder's choice, but was safe thanks to a fielding error. AJ Vukovich then doubled in both runners to put the Hops up 2-0. Hillsboro added another run in the bottom of the fourth after Jose Curpa was hit by another pitch with the bases loaded, forcing in a run. Two more runs crossed the plate in the fifth inning. Axel Andueza singled, Caleb Roberts walked, and back-to-back singles from Cam Coursey and Danny Oriente plated both runners to put the Hops up 5-0.

Visalia Rawhide 5 Rancho Cucamonga Quakes 21

Rawhide pitching got battered, with every pitcher surrendering at least a run. Yaifer Perdomo opened up the game, but was only able to get two outs while allowing three runs. Perdomo gave up four walks, a wild pitch, and one hit, which unfortunately was a homerun. Adrian Del Moral pitched 1.2 innings and didn't fair much better. Del Moral allowed two runs on two hits, four walks, a hit by pitch, and a wild pitch, with a solo homer allowed. Alex Valdez went 1.1 innings, and faires similarly, allowing four runs on four walks, though he did strike out four. Jean Marcelino inherited the bases loaded from Valdez and allowed all three runs to score. Marcelino got just one out(via strikeout), but allowed four runs on two hits, two walks, two wild pitches, and a hit by pitch. Eric Mendez went 1.1 innings and allowed four runs (although only three were earned) on two hits and two walks, with a two-run home run allowed. Rael Santos went 2.1 innings and allowed four runs on two hits, two walks, a wild pitch, and a hit by pitch. Shortstop Channy Ortiz got the final out of the eighth inning, though he did allow a hit.

Channy Ortiz had a great day at the plate going 2-4 with two doubles and a pair of runs batted in. J.J. D’orazio had a slightly better day at the plate, going 2-3 with a pair of doubles, a walk, and a run batted in. Sheng-Ping Chen went 1-4 with a walk, a stolen base, and a run scored. Jordan Lawler was 1-3 with a walk.

Sunday May 1st

Reno Aces 6 El Paso Chihuahuas 8

Drey Jameson had a rough start, going just 3.2 innings, and allowing seven runs on six hits and two walks, and just one strikeout. Josh Green pitched 1.1 innings and allowed a run on three hits, a hit by pitch, and two walks, with a pair of strikeouts. Mack Lemieux pitched a scoreless sixth innings, with just a walk allowed. Jesus Liranzo walked two and struck out two in a scoreless seventh inning. Caleb Barger allowed a hit while striking out two in a scoreless eighth.

Already down 4-0 in the top of the fourth, Stone Garret made it 4-1 with his seventh homerun of the year. Now down 7-1 in the top of the fifth, the Aces plated another run after Alek Thomas reached on a fielding error and was able to advance to second, and then scored on a Jake McCarthy double. The Aces scored two more runs in the top of the sixth, after Dominic Miroglio doubled and scored on a Camden Duzenack double, who then scored on a Yonny Hernandez single. Two more runs scored in the top of the ninth after Stone Garret singled and scored on a Dominic Canzone two run home run.

Amarillo Sod Poodles 5 Northwest Arkansas Naturals 9

Justin Vernia went just three innings and allowed five runs on six hits and a hit by pitch, with a pair of two-run homers allowed. Brett de Guess pitched two scoreless innings with just a hit allowed. Ty Tice walked one and struck out one in a scoreless inning. Keegan Curtis pitched an inning allowed three runs on four hits and walk, while striking out two. All three runs scored via a three-run homerun. Junior Garcia allowed a run on a hit and a walk, and a pair of wild pitches, though he did strike out two.

Down 1-0 going into the top of the second inning, Amarillo answered back with a run to tie the game back up. Leandro Cedeno hit a ground-rule double, advanced to third on a Jorge Barrosa sac bunt, then scored on a Drew Stankiewicz single. Now down 3-1 after a two-run bottom of the second, Amarillo scratched a run back after Corbin Carroll was hit by a pitch, and then scored on a Jancarlos Cintron double. Amarillo fell behind 8-2 and didn’t plate another run until the top of the eighth. Andy Yerzy led off with a single, and Dominic Fletcher followed up with a double, but Yerzy was thrown out at home. Leandro Cedeno then hit a two-run homer, and Jorge Barrosa made it back-to-back with a solo homer of his.

Vancouver Canadians 7 Hillsboro Hops 0

The Hops were subject to six innings of perfect baseball by opposing starter Trent Palmer, who struck out eight batters. The Hops didn’t get a baserunner until the seventh, when Tim Tawa led off with a walk to break up the perfect game, and the next batter AJ Vukovich singled, ending the no hit bid. That was it for the Hops as far as offense goes.

Luke Albright went four innings and allowed three runs on six hits (including a solo homer), two wild pitches, and two walks, with four strikeouts. Jackson Goddard and Hugh Fisher followed with a scoreless inning each, both a pair of strikeouts. Jose Santamaria pitched an inning and allowed four runs (three earned) on three hits and a walk, with a strikeout. Marcos Tineo allowed a hit and struck out one in his scoreless inning of work. Jake Rice walked one and struck out two batters in his scoreless inning of work in the ninth.

Visalia Rawhide 6 Rancho Cucamonga Quakes 7

Liam Norris pitched four innings and allowed two runs on four hits and five walks, while striking out four. Norris allowed a solo homer in the first. Jose Alcantara pitched 1.2 innings and allowed three runs (two earned) on two hits and three walks, and a balk, while striking out three. Junior Mieses pitched 2.1 innings, with a run allowed on a hit, a walk, and a hit by pitch, but struck out four. David Sanchez pitched the bottom of the ninth, struck out the first batter he faced, then gave up a walk off homerun to the second batter, ending the game.

Wilderd Patino got the scoring started in the top of the first with a two out solo homer to put the Rawhide up 1-0. The Rawhide would fall behind 2-1 after giving up a run in the first and second innings, but would pull ahead 3-2 by scoring a pair of runs in the top of the fourth. Jordan Lawler took a lead off walk, then Wilderd Patino singled, butting runners on first and second. Lawler and Patino then executed a double steal, putting runners on second and third. After a couple of strikeouts, a wild pitch allowed Lawler to score and Patino to advance to third. Patino then scored on J.J. D’orazio’s double that followed, putting Visalia up 3-2. Patino was at it again in the top of the sixth, leading off the inning with a hit by pitch, advancing to second on a Shane Muntz single, then to third on a ground out, finally scoring on a J.J. D’orazio sac fly to put the score at 4-2.

Now down 5-4, the Rawhide tied it back up in the top of the seventh inning. Sheng-Ping Chen hit a one out double, scoring on a Jean Walters single, evening the score back up at 5-5. Jordan Lawler then walked, putting runners on first and second, and then Wilderd Patino Came through again with a single, scoring Walters, putting the Rawhide up 6-5.