 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Snake Bytes 5/29

By Justin27
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona Diamondbacks Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

Dodgers beat Merrill Kelly, continue ownership of Diamondbacks

https://www.azcentral.com/story/sports/mlb/diamondbacks/2022/05/28/dodgers-beat-merrill-kelly-continue-ownership-diamondbacks/9983866002/

Diamondbacks’ Nick Ahmed ‘still not back to normal’ after bout with COVID

https://www.azcentral.com/story/sports/mlb/diamondbacks/2022/05/28/d-backs-nick-ahmed-still-not-back-normal-after-bout-covid/9982256002/

D-backs’ bats can’t match strong defensive showing in loss to Dodgers

https://arizonasports.com/story/3158794/d-backs-bats-cant-match-strong-defensive-showing-in-loss-to-dodgers/

The Ain’t No Fang Podcast: Cardinals’ Paul Goldschmidt making D-backs regret trade

https://arizonasports.com/story/3158302/the-aint-no-fang-podcast-cardinals-goldschmidt-making-d-backs-regret-trade/

This day in history: Wisconsin entered the union in 1848, JFK was born in 1917, and in 1953 Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay reach Everest summit.

More From AZ Snake Pit

Loading comments...