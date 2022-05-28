Nick Ahmed Recovering Slowly From Covid Infection

Having flown into LA on Sunday May 15th with his team set to play a four-game series against the Dodgers, Nick Ahmed felt fine when he went to bed. He woke up at 3 A.M. with fever, shivers, and body aches.

“It hit me quick and hard. I’ve been trying to recover since. I’m still not back to normal yet unfortunately.”

The fevers lasted for the first three or four days. He subsequently experienced migraines, fatigue, lung congestion and loss of appetite losing 6 or 7 pounds. As he started to feel better he went to Salt River Fields to engage in light baseball activities. But each time he tried he felt exhausted and fatigued afterwards, needing to take the next day off. He feels he is finally making some progress however

“Today was the first day where I felt like the activity I did I was ready for. Hopefully tomorrow I’ll be able to do a little bit more. I didn’t do anything yesterday. Wasn’t feeling up for it. Today I took some BP, some light ground balls and played catch. Responded OK from that. Hopefully tomorrow will be a little bit more. Maybe Monday get some ABs over at Salt River and see what happens.”

Ahmed indicated that he is not vaccinated, but declined to discuss his reasons for that.

He began the season on the IL due to a sore shoulder, which has been an ongoing issue for him to manage. After missing the first two weeks of the season he returned on April 22nd . Prior to going on the Covid IL Ahmed was batting .231, with 3 homeruns and 7 RBI in 17 games. His typical Gold Glove level defense did not seem quite as sharp as years past. Asked if the time off might help allow the shoulder to heal more quickly, he didn’t seem sure.

“I’ll let you know when I come back. It’s hard to say. I really don’t know to be honest. It still doesn’t feel perfect. It feels less inflamed, which is a good thing, inside the joint. Ramping up activity again, throwing and hitting, I still notice it. Once I get into game intensity and speed I’ll be able to tell for sure.”

22-year-old rookie Geraldo Perdomo has been filling in at Short Stop for the Diamondbacks in Ahmed’s absence. He’s batting .204 with a .336 OBP and has made 5 fielding errors (.956 fldg%) in 31 games